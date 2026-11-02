Prominent Ghanaian lawyer and Kessben media personality Lawyer Ohene Amankwah-Gyan announced his intention to contest the Berekum East NPP parliamentary primary

He made the declaration during a formal visit to the palace of Odeefour Kofi Asante II, the Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area

The announcement was captured on video by Chris 88.9FM Berekum and has drawn significant attention from residents and NPP supporters in the area

Lawyer Ohene Amankwah-Gyan, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and media personality associated with Kessben media, has formally declared his intention to contest the Berekum East NPP parliamentary primary ahead of the 2028 elections.

Prominent lawyer and media personality Ohene Amankwah-Gyan declares his bid to contest the Berekum East NPP parliamentary primary. Photo source: Kessben FM

Source: Facebook

The declaration was made during a courtesy call on Odeefour Kofi Asante II, the Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, at his palace in Berekum in the Bono Region.

Addressing the chief and assembled elders, Amankwah-Gyan stated his desire to represent the constituency and seek the endorsement of the NPP to do so.

Layer Ohene Amankwah-Gyan's palace declaration

Speaking before the paramount chief and his court, Lawyer Amankwah-Gyan, the principal managing partner and head of chambers at Ohene Gyan and Associates Unlimited, presented his candidacy in formal terms, informing the traditional leadership of his political ambitions in line with customary protocol.

The visit underscored the ceremonial weight attached to the announcement, with elders seated in full regalia under canopy tents at the durbar ground.

The event was covered live by Chris 88.9FM Berekum, whose TikTok footage captured the full address, including the standing interview-style segments in which Amankwah-Gyan spoke into a handheld microphone.

The Kessben Media personality's declaration comes ahead of the next electoral cycle, with party primaries expected to attract multiple aspirants in the constituency.

The TikTok video of Lawyer Ohene-Gyan declaring his intention to contest the Berekum East NPP parliamentary election is below:

Reactions to Lawyer Ohene Gyan's declaration

The announcement drew swift commentary from residents and party supporters in the constituency.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Adjei Charles said:

"We are in Berekum and know what he has done for the party and Berekum. Since 1996, he has attended all social functions, paid his dues, painted the party office, supported the party with t-shirts every four years, actively campaigned for the party, voted at Namasua his home town since 2010, and many more, he is the unifier for now for the NPP in berekum East."

Opanin Kofi Bonsu wrote:

"Most of the media people do what they do because of their future plans in politics. I see."

Tony Best Angelo wrote:

"Lawyer, thank you. The time you were talking, I didn't talk. The NPP, the NDC, the nation of the state address. Lawyer, thank you!"

Adwoa Safo to contest Dome-Kwabenya NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Adwoa Safo’s decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome-Kwabenya ahead of the 2028 elections.

The former MP pointed to her rising vote totals across three consecutive elections as evidence of her connection with the constituency.

Safo’s return bid follows the NPP’s loss of the seat to the NDC in 2024, after she did not contest the election. Now, she hopes to unseat current MP Faustina Elikplim Akurugu and return to Parliament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh