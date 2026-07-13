Captain Smart announced his intention to contest the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections

He made declaration during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH, having previously considered running as an independent

His entry sets up a direct contest against incumbent MP and Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah of the NDC

Captain Smart, the outspoken host of Onua TV's Onua Maakye programme, has declared his intention to compete for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket in the Gomoa West parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The media personality made the announcement during an interview with social media blogger Tina News GH,

Captain Smart declares his bid to contest the NDC's Gomoa West parliamentary primaries. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

"I will contest the NDC Gomoa West parliamentary primaries and win to become the Member of Parliament," he declared.

The declaration marks a notable change of direction for Captain Smart, who had earlier reportedly told viewers of his Onua Maakye programme that he planned to enter the race as an independent candidate.

His decision to seek the NDC's backing instead places him firmly within the ruling party's fold as he pursues the Gomoa West seat.

Read the IG post below:

Captain Smart challenge to Incumbent MP

By throwing his hat into the ring, Captain Smart positions himself in direct competition with Richard Gyan-Mensah, the sitting Member of Parliament for Gomoa West and Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition under the NDC government.

Gyan-Mensah would be expected to defend his seat at the primaries should Captain Smart's bid advance.

The announcement adds a high-profile name to what is shaping up to be a contested intra-party race in the constituency, with the primaries still some time away before the 2028 general elections.

Smart blast Angel FM for mocking him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart slammed his former colleagues at Angel FM for mocking him and predicting his downfall.

He revealed that he initially planned to move to Media General with his entire work crew, including Nana Yaa Brefo and Yaa Kyira.

The radio host stated that his former team members rejected the opportunity after claiming it was prophesied that he would fail.

Source: YEN.com.gh