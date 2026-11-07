Odeneho Kwaku Appiah shared a heartfelt tribute to Lawyer Kusi on Facebook on November 7, 2026

The popular Ghanaian broadcaster asked fans to remember the late lawyer fondly

Ghanaians flooded the post with condolence messages for Akosua Serwaa and Lawyer Kusi's family

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Ghanaian broadcaster and media personality Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has paid tribute to the late lawyer Kusi, sharing a moving message of condolence on Facebook on November 7, 2026.

Akosua Serwaa’s Lawyer is Dead: Lawyer William Kusi Dies at 56

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer dies at 56

In his post, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah described the departed legal practitioner as a gentle soul, writing, "Lawyer Kusi, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. You will forever be remembered. Amen."

The tribute quickly drew the attention of Ghanaians online, with many rallying around Akosua Serwaa and the late lawyer's family to offer their sympathy and prayers.

Ghanaians React to Lawyer Kusi's passing

The Facebook post attracted a wave of condolence messages from followers who were clearly moved by the news of Lawyer Kusi's death. The outpouring of grief reflects the deep affection many Ghanaians held for him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from Ghanaians responding to the tribute.

@Nyameba Sly wrote:

"Oh God. Fragile being hmmm . RIP Lawyer"

@Vincent Yaw Frimpong Manu said:

"Hmmm. May his soul RIP"

@Odinga Nana Mensah commented:

"Awwwwwww too bad"

@George Opoku Amponsah added:

"Wow! My goodness!"

@John Marfo wrote:

"Awwww"

@Mad-lion Ahafo Hwidiem posted:

"Crazy world "

Who Was Lawyer William Kusi? Real Name, Age, Education and Background

Ghanaian lawyer William Kusi, who gained national attention for representing Akosua Serwaa in the legal dispute surrounding her marriage to the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has died at the age of 56.

His death was announced on November 7, 2026, in a statement by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Ashanti Regional branch.

Kusi was the Managing Partner of Dominion Chambers, a law firm located in Adum, Kumasi. His involvement in Akosua Serwaa's legal battle brought him into the spotlight, making him a familiar figure in Ghana's legal and entertainment circles.

Following news of his death, interest has grown in his personal life, educational background and professional career.

What Was Lawyer William Kusi's Real Name?

The lawyer was publicly known as William Kusi, Esq. He was widely referred to as Lawyer Kusi during his involvement in the legal dispute involving Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's family.

However, publicly available reports have not established whether William Kusi was his full legal name or whether he had additional names.

How Old Was Lawyer William Kusi?

William Kusi was 56 years old at the time of his death, according to reports announcing his passing.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ghana Bar Association's Ashanti Regional branch, which expressed condolences to his family, friends and professional colleagues.

What Was William Kusi's Educational Background?

Details about Kusi's educational history remain limited in publicly available reports.

Information identifying the basic school, senior high school or university he attended has not been independently established.

Similarly, the specific institution where he obtained his legal education and completed his professional training has not been confirmed.

Although he built a career as a practising lawyer in Ghana, further details about his academic journey would require confirmation from his family, law firm or professional association.

What Did Lawyer William Kusi Do?

William Kusi was a practising Ghanaian lawyer and the Managing Partner of Dominion Chambers, based in Adum, Kumasi.

He became widely recognised following his decision to represent Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba, in a high-profile legal dispute concerning her marital status.

The case centred on the validity and recognition of Akosua Serwaa's ordinance marriage to the musician, which was contracted in Germany in December 2004.

Kusi maintained that the marriage remained legally valid because it had not been dissolved. His legal arguments attracted considerable public attention, particularly amid discussions about marriage, inheritance and the rights of surviving spouses under Ghanaian law.

Beyond his courtroom involvement, Kusi also granted media interviews to explain his client's position and address developments in the case.

In January 2026, he reportedly spoke publicly about threats directed at him and his family following his decision to pursue an appeal on behalf of Akosua Serwaa.

How Did Lawyer William Kusi Die?

Reports published on November 7, 2026, indicated that William Kusi died in Germany after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

The Ghana Bar Association's Ashanti Regional branch confirmed his passing in an official statement signed by its secretary, Shadrack Obeng-Yeboah.

The association expressed its condolences to his bereaved family, friends, colleagues and members of the legal profession.

His death marks the loss of a lawyer whose professional work attracted considerable public attention, particularly through his involvement in one of Ghana's closely followed family and marriage-related legal disputes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh