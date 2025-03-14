Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has opened up on his riches, detailing parts of his hustle before making it

In an interview with Bola Ray, Richard Quaye indicated that he used to be a kitchen porter who could wash 5,000 dishes while abroad

The story of the latest Bugatti Chiron and a private jet owner in town triggered mixed reactions online, with some doubting the story of his hustle

The founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, has opened up on his life, explaining how his journey to wealth started.

In the past few years, Richard Quaye has established himself as one of the wealthiest young men in Ghana, setting up companies like Quick Angels and Bills, which was formerly known as Quick Credit.

Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye speaks of his hustle and latest acquisitions. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Bills founder Richard Quaye buys jet, Bugatti

If there was any doubt about his wealth, Richard Quaye quashed that with the acquisition of a private jet and a Bugatti Chiron.

Quaye, who is set to celebrate his 40th birthday on Friday, March 21, 2025, announced the purchase of a Bugatti Chiron Sport, the same car businessman Osei Kwame Despite bought to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022. At the time of Despite's acquisition, it was reported that the car's estimated cost was around $3 million.

See Richard Quaye's Bugatti below:

After sharing photos of the Bugatti Chiron, the Bills founder also announced that he had also acquired a private jet. Photos he shared showed the jet had been customised with his initials, RNAQ.

Below are photos of Richard Quaye's jet:

Sharing the images of the Bugatti and private jet indicated that he was gifting himself a befitting 40th birthday gift. His posts triggered massive interest in his affairs, as many compared him to other rich moguls in the country.

Bills' Richard Quaye opens up on wealth

Following the acquisition of the Bugatti and private jet, Richard Quaye has granted an interview to renowned broadcaster and EIB Network CEO, Bola Ray.

In the interview, he touched on a range of issues, including his hustle. Contrary to suggestions that he might have had an easy life, he indicated that he had hustled his way to the top.

According to him, he used to work as a kitchen staff at a restaurant when he was abroad and could wash about 5,000 dishes while on duty.

"I was kitchen porter. I washed as many as about 5,000 dishes a day," he said.

Touching on his expensive acquisitions, Richard Quaye noted that the private jet was basically for him and his mother.

He added that he spent close to $4 million to get the Bugatti Chiron, as he proudly explained that it was a Chiron Sport.

Watch the video of Richard Quaye's interview below:

Ghanaians react to Richard Quaye's interview

The interview of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye on his wealth and acquisitions has sparked varying reactions. While some were happy for Quaye, others doubted the story of his hustle. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.

iam_frequencyjnr said:

"Money na water not jux Bugatti oo Chiron sport 😂😍😢."

king__sela

"Interesting!!!!! Lord, continue to bless Ghanaians.🔥"

n_akor1

"So despite he dey sell cassette and this one too wash 5000 dishes hmmm yooo."

paulinaatadana said:

"Listen to them at your risks 😢😢 it's just a matter of time 😢😢 say no to motivati😢onal speakers."

stonebwoy_greatest_of_all_time said:

"Those people wey dem make am wossp me as l dey here l fit wash 7000 kitchen dishes l still no make am."

sak0887 said:

"Much respect to the rich men we know in Ghana who don’t talk! I hope he’s not settling himself up ……Anyways, congratulations…If I tell the world I am rich, my family will not let me sleep! 😴."

Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's Bugatti Chiron lands in Ghana. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron lands in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron landed in Ghana a few days after he announced its purchase on social media.

The businessman was swarmed by media personnel as he stormed the Tema port to clear the expensive car and take it home for the first time.

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to congratulate Nii-Armah Quaye on being the latest high-profile figure to purchase a Bugatti Chiron.

