Popular Ghanaian comedian MJ the Comedian was involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, November 1, 2026

MJ shared footage of his badly damaged Toyota Corolla and revealed he sustained facial injuries in the crash

The content creator urged drivers to use triangle warning signs after his vehicle collided with an unlit parked truck

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Popular Ghanaian comedian and content creator MJ the Comedian is recovering after a serious road accident on Sunday, November 1, 2026, which he described as a near-miraculous escape.

Popular Ghanaian comedian MJ the Comedian is involved in a car accident and announces a break from social media. Photo source: Mjthecomedian

Source: Facebook

He broke the news to fans on Monday, November 2, 2026, through a split-screen TikTok video, filmed from his home, paired with outdoor footage of his red Toyota Corolla sitting with a shattered windscreen and a heavily damaged front end.

The sight of the vehicle made clear just how violent the impact of the car accident had been.

MJ the Comedian shares what happened

Speaking directly to his followers, MJ the Comedian explained that he was driving at night when he exited a curve and found a truck parked on the road with no warning triangle in place.

With no visibility and no signal to alert oncoming drivers, the collision was unavoidable.

He said:

"Last night I had a terrible accident, and it's just a miracle that we are here today. I am just here to tell you that I wouldn't be posting for a while, so if you do not see my content, know that I am trying to recover. It was very terrible."

"I beg those truck drivers, like any driver, mostly when your car is faulty and you park it, put a triangle sign, please."

The popular Ghanaian comedian added that the stretch of road was already dark when the crash occurred, leaving him with no chance to react in time.

"There was no triangle and anything, and I just entered into it," he recalled.

MJ confirmed he sustained injuries and said he would be stepping back from posting content while he heals.

"I'll recover and then get back to you," he told his followers, also noting that the festive season makes road safety more urgent than ever.

The TikTok video of MJ the Comedian speaking after his car accident is below:

Fans react to MJ the Comedian's accident

News of the accident drew an outpouring of concern from fans and fellow creatives.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Mr Palmer wrote:

"May healing spirits locate you."

redstopcocktailandgrills said:

"I called you so many times. your phone is off. Please take very good care of yourself. 🙏"

Kanaala Muzic added:

"Oh, bro, we just spoke today. Speedy recovery to you, bro. We thank God for life. Speedy recovery, my brother."

Kumawood actor involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Akoko Specs, whose real name is Ernest Sarpong Ntim, after he was involved in a serious car accident near the Tech Police Station.

The actor’s vehicle collided with a large truck while he was travelling from Ejisu to Tech, and footage of the mangled car and rescue efforts went viral.

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Source: YEN.com.gh