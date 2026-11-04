Kenyan musician Bahati was involved in a serious road accident that left his Toyota Prado extensively damaged

The car crash happened just days before Bahati's wedding, scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026

Bahati took to social media to share footage and photos of the wreckage, telling followers he was shaken but alive

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Popular Kenyan gospel musician Bahati has walked away from a frightening road accident that left his Toyota Prado in a sorry state, with the collision occurring just days before his highly anticipated wedding with fiancee Diana Marua, a famous influencer and content creator on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Musician Bahati is involved in a serious car accident days before his wedding. Photo source: Bahati

Source: Facebook

The popular Kenyan singer broke the news directly to his followers on social media, sharing footage and images from the scene.

"I just got involved in a bad road accident… My Prado is seriously damaged, but we thank God to be alive!" he wrote in his post, clearly shaken by what had unfolded.

Bahati's Toyota Prado takes severe damage

Video footage from the nighttime scene captured a crowd of onlookers gathered around the accident vehicles near illuminated hotel and business signage, with someone in a high-visibility safety vest visible among them.

The mood at the scene appeared tense and chaotic. The extent of the damage to Bahati's Prado was striking — the front bonnet, headlights and bumper had all absorbed a severe impact, while the rear of the vehicle told a similarly grim story, with the back door window shattered.

According to reports from Tuko News, a matatu belonging to 2NK Sacco was visible behind the Prado, its front end also bearing signs of the collision.

Despite the alarming condition of his car, Bahati appeared to escape the crash without serious physical injuries — a relief given how close the accident came to one of the biggest days of his life.

The Instagram video showing Bahati's accident scene is below:

Fan reactions to Bahati's car accident

Well-wishers flooded the comments section with messages of relief and support following the news.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@revlucynatasha wrote:

"We thank God for protecting you and preserving your life. 🙏🏽"

@diana_marua said:

"Amen and Amen!!!!!! No weapon Fashioned against us shall Prosper in Jesus' name. 🙏🏼"

@simply._bobz67 commented:

"Pole sana. Hope you will be well for your big day. Have a quick recovery, and God is with you. 🙏🏻"

Ghanaian comedian involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian comedian MJ the Comedian’s serious car accident and his decision to take a break from social media while he recovers.

His Toyota Corolla was left badly damaged after colliding with an unlit truck parked on a dark road, and MJ said he suffered facial injuries.

He urged drivers to use warning triangles to prevent similar crashes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh