Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas shared a warm moment on the red carpet as they posed together at the Kumasi premiere of a new movie

The Kumawood actor had earlier urged fans on Facebook to support the actress, describing her as his sister ahead of the screening at KNUST, Kumasi

Many fans admired the pair’s warm moment and praised Lil Win warmly for showing up to support his fellow colleague in the Ghanaian movie industry

Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas shared a warm moment on the red carpet at the Kumasi premiere of Agency for the Dead at KNUST.

Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas share a warm moment at the Agency for the Dead premiere in Kumasi. Photo source:Ghana Made It/TikTok, Lil Win/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The haunted comedy, written and directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, was released in cinemas on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Joselyn co-produced the film with Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh. It follows two sisters who stage fake ghost encounters to avoid eviction, only to summon real supernatural entities by accident.

Yvonne Okoro, George Quaye, Rhoda Ampene, David Dontoh, Mawuli Gavor, Omari Dwamena and Anita Erskine also star in it.

After its run at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, the film moved to other locations across the country.

Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas on red carpet

In a TikTok video from the premiere, the pair held hands and smiled as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Lil Win wore a black outfit with a silver chain belt, while Joselyn looked elegant in a purple and blue corset gown.

Both stars beamed as photographers captured the moment. Fans have since shared warm reactions to the video on social media.

The TikTok video, in which Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas pose on the red carpet at the Kumasi premiere, is below.

Joselyn Dumas praises Lil Win’s support

Before the premiere, Lil Win took to Facebook to urge fans to support the film. In the post, he described Joselyn as his sister and announced the screening at the Kuma Play Auditorium at KNUST.

Separate videos also showed the Kumawood actor giving the actress a tour of his CD collection, which left her amazed.

Joselyn praised Lil Win massively for his support in the build-up to the Kumasi premiere. According to her, she was not expecting such massive support but had been impressed by it.

She added that she wanted that kind of energy to continue across the movie industry.

The Facebook post from Lil Win, in which he urges fans to support Joselyn Dumas’ movie, is below.

Fans react to Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas

Many fans admired the pair’s warm moment and praised Lil Win for supporting his colleague. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

appleuser2327447 said:

“Lil be nice guy like that, beautiful picture though.”

Stephen Asiamah said:

“Lil Win resembles Akon o.”

Small-Sweet Mona said:

“Aaaah, wait ooo, is this Lil Win? Eiiii. But seriously, we for get the money some ooooo, eiiiii.”

K SAMMY said:

“God bless you, Lil Win, for showing up.”

user9807850230012 said:

“Very nice.”

Lil Win enstooled as chief in Nzulezu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was enstooled as the Nkosuohene of Nzulezu, the famous stilt village in the Western Region.

The honour came while he was in the community shooting his new film, A Journey to Africa. Nollywood stars, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor and Zubby Michael, feature in the production.

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Source: YEN.com.gh