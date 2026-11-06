A resurfaced TikTok video showed legendary Ghanaian actor Harry Laud alongside Eddie Nartey, Edinam Atatsi and Lady Prophetess Jennifer Osei Nartey in Peki

The clip, originally filmed in December 2025, went viral after Lady Prophetess Jennifer Osei Nartey posted it on her TikTok page

Ghanaians flooded the comments with nostalgic reactions, with many asking about Harry Laud's current whereabouts

A cheerful group video featuring beloved Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Harry Laud has resurfaced online and caught fire, leaving fans flooded with nostalgia and questions about where the screen legend is now.

Legendary Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Harry Laud's 2025 video resurfaces and sparks questions about his current whereabouts. Photo source: Kwame Gee, @honorable.ladyj/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The clip, originally recorded in December 2025 and posted by Lady Prophetess Jennifer Osei Nartey on her TikTok page, showed the four friends, including veteran actors Harry Laud, Edinam Atatsi and Henry Nartey, gathered in the porch of a residence in Peki in the Volta Region.

The mood was relaxed and celebratory, with the group taking turns speaking directly into the camera in a warm, joking, affectionate tone.

Harry Laud and friends reunite in Peki

In the video, Jennifer enthusiastically introduced each person present, calling them "legends".

Harry Laud, beaming with a smile, is referred to as "the one and only Harry Laud" before Jennifer herself was playfully crowned the queen by the group, with her friends repeatedly chanting.

The gathering had the feel of a spontaneous, joyful reunion among old friends rather than anything staged for an audience, sparking questions about the current whereabouts of the legendary actor and filmmaker after many years out of the Ghanaian film industry.

Harry Laud appeared in good spirits and looked older than he was during the old days when he was featured in many movies with top stars like Santo, Abusuapanin Judas, Agya Koo, Emmanuel Armah, Mac Jordan Amartey, Grace Omaboe, Brew Riverson Jr, Nana Ama McBrown, and Fred Amugi.

The TikTok video of legendary Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Harry Laud is below:

Fans react to Harry Laud's resurfaced video

The clip's reappearance online triggered a wave of heartfelt responses from Ghanaians who grew up watching Harry Laud's work on screen.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

National blogger wrote:

"Eii, this man, how I love his movies 🥰."

Babydoll said:

"Harry and Henry, I miss you guys."

Lord NIKAO added:

"Gone are those days."

Efiewura TV series actress Naana resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Efiewura actress Naana’s return to the public eye, where she spoke to fans in a TikTok video and teased a new programme about parenthood.

After years away from the spotlight, Naana’s transformed appearance sparked a wave of nostalgic reactions from viewers who remember her as Koo Fori’s wife.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh