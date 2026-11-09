Kumawood actor Lil Win has released the soundtrack for his much-anticipated international movie, featuring two of Ghana’s most popular musicians on one powerful new track

The release comes after the actor shot the film at a famous Ghanaian tourist site alongside several top Nollywood stars, including veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo

Social media users have shared strong reactions to the new song, with many fans praising the delivery while others questioned the choice of language used

Kumawood actor Lil Win has released the soundtrack for his much-anticipated international movie, sparking strong reactions from fans.

Lil Win releases the Medikal and Fameye soundtrack for A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu). Photo source: Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

The film, A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu), follows his 2024 production A Country Called Ghana, which featured Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum.

Nigerian stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko arrived in Ghana on September 30, 2026, to join the cast.

Much of the movie was shot at Nzulezu, the stilt village in the Western Region. During the shoot, the community enstooled Lil Win as its Nkosuohene.

Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey also made a financial contribution towards the production.

Lil Win drops Medikal and Fameye soundtrack

On Monday, November 9, 2026, Lil Win shared the song on Facebook with the caption, “Medikal Ft Fameye Journey to Africa soundtrack.”

Earlier, the actor announced that the full song would drop at 12pm sharp. The artwork features members of the cast alongside the two musicians against the backdrop of the stilt village.

Medikal delivers rap verses on the track, while Fameye handles the vocals.

The Facebook post from Lil Win, in which he shares the Medikal and Fameye soundtrack, is below.

Lil Win’s wish list for movie soundtrack

Before the release, Lil Win said he wanted an A-list artiste to make a song for the movie. He named Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Fameye and Sarkodie as his preferred choices.

In the end, he landed two of the five musicians on his list. The pairing has since become a talking point among fans of both artistes.

Fans react to Lil Win’s movie soundtrack

Many fans praised Medikal and Fameye’s delivery, though some felt the song should have been in English for an international film. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

anabs said:

“Medikal did well, but that point when he wanted to bring that playful bars was unnecessary for a movie soundtrack. Fameye did all round well.”

elkingsongh said:

“Medikal nailed it.”

byosef_ said:

“Osi m3ngye sika duro kukuleku.”

Iddson2 said:

“When it comes to creativity, not one comes close to MDK.”

Redemption_NK said:

“I knew my goat Fameye would deliver, doing this since the days of YOLO.”

Jorge Lazio said:

“Nice song. Fameye voice alone.”

Bra Collins said:

“The rap is dope.”

Frank Yeboah Jones said:

“It should be in English, I think, because it’s an international movie.”

Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas at premiere

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win and Joselyn Dumas shared a warm moment on the red carpet at the Kumasi premiere of Agency for the Dead.

The Kumawood actor had urged fans to support the actress, whom he described as his sister. Joselyn praised Lil Win for his massive support ahead of the screening at KNUST.

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Source: YEN.com.gh