Ghanaian singer Efya and her Nigerian husband Tomi Thomas christened their baby girl a day after their white wedding in Accra

The couple named their daughter Zoe-Blair Adara Nana Efya Ankyaa Oluwateniayo Thomas at the Church of Cedar, Assemblies of God

The seven-part name blending Ghanaian and Yoruba traditions sparked widespread reactions on social media

Ghanaian singer Efya and her Nigerian musician husband, Tomi Thomas, have set social media buzzing after unveiling the seven-part name of their newborn daughter at a christening ceremony in Accra.

Efya and Tomi christen their daughter with a 7-part name blending Ghanaian and Nigerian roots, sparking reactions. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Nana Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

The couple held a thanksgiving and naming ceremony on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Church of Cedar, Assemblies of God, where they dedicated their baby girl to the congregation.

The event came just one day after their glamorous white wedding, held on Saturday, November 7, at the Underbridge Annex in Accra, capping off three days of celebrations that began with their traditional marriage on Friday, November 6.

Videos shared from the christening captured the new parents beaming alongside family and friends as they marked the special occasion.

The pastor offered prayers and blessings over the baby, expressing hope that she would grow up to make a meaningful impact on her generation.

Efya and Tomi Thomas's daughter's full name

The couple named their daughter Zoe-Blair Adara Nana Efya Ankyaa Oluwateniayo Thomas.

The full name immediately drew attention online, with many noting how it weaves together two distinct cultural heritages.

Nana Efya Ankyaa reflects the mother's Ghanaian roots, while Oluwateniayo draws from the father's Yoruba background in Nigeria.

Efya's wedding celebrations drew several prominent figures from Ghana's entertainment scene, including Nana Ama McBrown, Becca, Gyakie, Sefa, Adina, EL, D-Black, and Kwaw Kese.

Social media reacts to Baby's long name

The seven-part name became the most-talked-about detail of the entire celebration, with Ghanaians taking to social media to share their thoughts.

@Evelyn Domfeh said:

"Unless she buys her own register oo."

@Dora Oteng said:

"ZOE ADARA THOMAS. The rest would be kept at home for her."

@Charity Apam said:

"They should wait until she tries learning to write her full name 😂😂😂"

@Myz Zahra said:

"Lovely name but it's too long o."

The christening has rounded off what has been a landmark week for Efya and Tomi Thomas, as the couple step into married life while also celebrating the arrival of their daughter.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in from fans who followed the three-day festivities closely.

The YouTube video from the baby christening is below.

Efya's husband's speech at wedding trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Efya's husband's speech at their traditional wedding ceremony.

Tomi said he sent his family with the customary marriage items because he wanted Efya as his wife.

His emotional statement prompted congratulatory messages from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh