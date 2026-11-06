Ghanaian singer Efya and Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas held their traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026

A video shared on social media captured Tomi Thomas explaining why he sent his family with customary marriage items

The couple's traditional ceremony was set to be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Ghanaian singer Efya has reportedly tied the knot with her Nigerian partner, Tomi Thomas, as the first videos from their traditional marriage ceremony surface online, sparking congratulatory messages from fans and social media users.

Efya's traditional marriage: Husband Tomi's emotional statement sparks reactions as videos emerge. Image credit" Sammy Kay

Source: Facebook

Efya's traditional marriage ceremony was reportedly scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, ahead of the couple's white wedding planned for Saturday, November 7.

The celebrations have generated excitement among fans, who have been following developments surrounding the couple's relationship and wedding preparations.

Footage from the wedding preparations shows an elegantly decorated venue featuring a combination of gold, orange, cream and brown.

The colours give the setting a warm and sophisticated traditional wedding appearance, with matching decorations adding to the beauty of the occasion.

Tomi Thomas speaks about marrying Efya

In one of the videos shared by SammyKayMedia on Instagram, Tomi Thomas is heard explaining why he decided to send his family to Efya's family with the customary marriage items.

Speaking about his decision, the Nigerian singer said:

“I sent my parents with the marriage items because I want Efya as my wife.”

Tomi's statement highlights his love for the Ghanaian musician and his desire to officially make her his wife through the customary marriage process.

The video has since attracted attention, with social media users sharing congratulatory messages for the couple as news of their traditional marriage spreads.

The Instagram video of Efya's husband, Tomi Thomas, is below.

Efya and Tomi Thomas' wedding attracts attention

The latest development comes after reports that the award-winning musician was preparing to exchange vows with her Nigerian partner.

Efya has also shared romantic moments with Tomi on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding their wedding.

Known for her powerful vocals and contributions to Ghanaian music, Efya has maintained a relatively private approach to her relationship, making the latest developments particularly exciting for her admirers.

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have continued to celebrate the couple online, with many looking forward to more videos and pictures from the wedding celebrations.

Efya and Tomi storm King Promise's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Efya Nokturnal and her husband, Tomi Thomas, making a public appearance together at King Promise’s birthday celebration.

Their appearance drew attention from fans, who have seen little of their relationship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh