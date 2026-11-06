Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua, known as Vim Lady, celebrated Efya's traditional marriage to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas

Efya reportedly wed Tomi Thomas in a private traditional ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026, with videos circulating on social media

Vim Lady's Facebook post focused not just on the marriage but on what she called Efya's personal transformation and growth

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Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has reacted to singer Efya's traditional marriage, expressing excitement over what she described as the singer's personal transformation and growth.

Vim Lady, also called Afia Pokua, reacts to Efya's traditional marriage to Tomi Thomas as she shares an emotional message. Image credit: Nana Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

Efya tied the knot with her Nigerian musician husband, Tomi Thomas, in a traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Videos from the private ceremony have since surfaced on social media, attracting attention from fans and entertainment personalities.

Vim Lady reacts to Efya's marriage to Tomi

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post on Friday, November 6, Afia Pokua said she was genuinely happy for the award-winning singer, stressing that her excitement went beyond the marriage itself.

"I'm so happy for Efya. It's not about the marriage per say, but about how she has transformed her life and prioritize her wellbeing and growth," she wrote.

The media personality further described Efya's personal journey as one worth celebrating, pointing to what she considered the singer's triumph and ability to stand up for herself.

"Her clapback victory and triumph is worth celebrating. I love this for her," she added.

Afia Pokua's comments have drawn attention to a different aspect of Efya's marriage, with her message focusing on the singer's personal development rather than simply celebrating her decision to settle down.

Efya's marriage attracts attention

The singer, who has enjoyed a successful career in Ghana's music industry, has largely kept details of her private life away from the public eye.

However, the emergence of videos from her traditional marriage has generated excitement among fans, many of whom have taken to social media to celebrate her new chapter.

Afia Pokua's reaction has also added to the conversations surrounding the ceremony, particularly her reference to Efya's transformation, wellbeing and personal growth.

Her message suggests that, beyond finding a life partner, she sees the singer's journey towards prioritising herself as an equally significant achievement worth celebrating.

The Facebook post of Vim Lady is below.

Efya's husband's speech at wedding trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Efya's husband, Tomi Thomas’ emotional speech at their traditional marriage ceremony,

The emotional statement has prompted congratulatory messages from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh