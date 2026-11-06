Ghanaian television personality Nana Adwoa Awindor made a public appearance at her daughter Efya's traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026

Awindor, who co-founded Premier Productions Limited, produced over 30 documentaries and is widely known for her TV show Greetings From Abroad

The veteran presenter was enstooled as Development Queen Mother of Afigya-Kwabre in 2010 and won CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year in 2006

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Ghanaian veteran television presenter Nana Adwoa Awindor has attracted attention after making a public appearance at her daughter Efya's traditional marriage ceremony with Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas.

Efya's steals show at her traditional marriage: All to know about the veteran presenter. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Nana Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

The media personality was among the family members who attended Efya's colourful ceremony held in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026.

She was spotted wearing a colourful kente cloth, an orange headwrap and gold traditional jewellery, giving guests a glimpse of her elegant traditional look.

Her appearance has also brought renewed attention to her life, career and contributions to Ghana's entertainment industry.

Here is everything to know about the veteran presenter.

Who is Nana Adwoa Awindor?

Nana Adwoa Awindor, also known as Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, is a Ghanaian television personality, filmmaker, media and communications trainer and traditional leader.

She hails from the Adum Stool House in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. She is also the mother of award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya, whose real name is Jane Awindor.

Her career in television and filmmaking

Awindor developed an interest in filmmaking and television production at a young age and pursued formal training at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

She later became known for her popular television programme, *Greetings From Abroad*, which connected Ghanaians living overseas with their families and communities back home.

She also co-founded Premier Productions Limited, a media production company, and has produced more than 30 documentaries and television series.

Her achievements and traditional leadership

Beyond entertainment, Nana Adwoa has made significant contributions to society through development and women's empowerment initiatives.

She was named the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Marketing Woman of the Year in 2006.

In 2010, she was enstooled as the Development Queen Mother of Afigya-Kwabre in the Ashanti Region.

She has also served in leadership roles within the African Queens and Women Cultural Leaders Network.

Efya and mother's bond

Nana Adwoa is not only Efya's mother but also one of her biggest supporters.

The singer has previously described her as her best friend, adviser and counsellor, expressing gratitude for the role she has played in her life.

The veteran presenter has also spoken about deliberately giving her daughter room to establish herself in the music industry.

Beyond raising a successful musician, Nana Adwoa continues to make her mark through media, traditional leadership and social development.

The Facebook footage of Efya's mother is below.

Efya's 2020 comment resurfaces after marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Efya’s 2020 interview, in which she said marriage was not part of her plans. The singer’s comments have resurfaced after her traditional wedding to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas.

The old interview has sparked reactions online because of its contrast with Efya’s recent wedding. Social media users have shared pointed comments about her changed outlook on marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh