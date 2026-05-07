A young Ghanaian man has issued a public apology after a viral video showed him threatening police and military personnel

The man previously claimed to be a thief and warned security forces against chasing him when he goes on an operation

In a new video, he claimed that the initial threats were merely for social media content and described himself as a "hustler" rather than a criminal

A young Ghanaian man who gained notoriety for threatening the police and military in a viral video has come out to apologise for his actions.

A Ghanaian young man who threatened the police and military in a viral video comes out with an apology. Ghana Air Force, Ghana Police, Asaase radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

The subject, who initially covered his face in the threatening footage, accidentally revealed his features toward the end of the clip.

The brief glimpse of his face allowed social media users to identify him, with many tagging security agencies to take action.

Following the backlash and the threat of arrest, the man shared a second video on the Instagram page of Kingbygone on May 7, 2026.

He pleaded for forgiveness, maintaining that he is not a thief and that the entire display was a scripted attempt at content creation.

Ghanaians call for the arrest of man

Despite his plea, several social media users have insisted that the authorities should still hold him accountable to serve as a deterrent.

The incident has highlighted the growing trend of individuals using extreme or illegal themes to gain attention on digital platforms.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the man's apology below:

ameyaw112 said:

"😂".

plug24news wrote:

"Still, hands for touch am small".

kinesh_creationz reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂 One is fearical 😂😂😂😂😂".

frimpongdennis366 added:

"The poor whom the law affects never think about themselves".

osimpo_michael commented:

"Go and explain 🙄 😢😂to IGP TETTEH YOHUNO, we de3 we watch we don't judge 😂😂😂".

pizolebeats_ asked:

"Content b3n wey dem Dey threaten Soldier and police join s3 eny3 real na 3y3 den".

Police declare military guy wanted for murder

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service has launched a nationwide manhunt for 30-year-old Prince Krah, who has been declared wanted in connection with the killing of two people at Saki, near Tema Golf City, on 1 May 2026.

According to police information, Krah is suspected of having murdered 45-year-old Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri and 22-year-old Mary Anim, both of whom were found dead with multiple machete wounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh