John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has extended support to small-scale business owners in his constituency ahead of the Christmas festivities

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture shared a video on Facebook showing beneficiaries receiving the items meant to boost their businesses for the season

Ghanaians have showered praise on the lawmaker for the gesture, with many in the comments section of his post describing it as a thoughtful move

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Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has made a major donation to small-scale business owners in his constituency ahead of Christmas.

John Dumelo supports small-scale business owners in Ayawaso West ahead of Christmas. Photo source: John Dumelo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker shared a video and photos of the gesture on his Facebook page on Monday, November 9, 2026.

In the caption, he said Christmas had come early for his beloved residents in Ayawaso West. He added that the support was meant to get the small-scale businesses ready for the festive season.

The post, which carried the hashtag #idey4u, has since drawn reactions from many Ghanaians.

It is the latest in a series of initiatives Dumelo has rolled out for his constituents since winning the seat in the 2024 general elections.

John Dumelo delivers freezers to traders

In the video, a group of men carry a large boxed appliance to a wooden structure in the neighbourhood. Labels on the boxes indicate that the items are top-open chest freezers.

A woman in a blue and white outfit watched on as the men set the box down. Photos shared alongside the video showed Dumelo hugging elderly women standing beside the boxed freezers.

Many small-scale traders rely on freezers to store and sell chilled drinks, water and food items, especially during the festive season.

The Facebook post from John Dumelo, in which he supports small-scale businesses in Ayawaso West, is below.

Reactions to John Dumelo’s Christmas gesture

Many social media users praised the MP for the gesture, while others made light-hearted remarks about his efforts. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Emmanuel Dali said:

“My brother will do and grandma will catch feelings.”

Atilasi Rebecca said:

“John please take it easy laaa na play we dey play ooooo why taking it personal.”

Walter Yeboah said:

“Observers are worried, if you can’t beat them, join them.”

Naa Dua said:

“Who is contesting this gentleman in the next general elections... I want to check something.”

John Dumelo cuts sod for Pantang SHS

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dumelo cut the sod for the construction of a new day senior high school at Pantang in his constituency on August 5, 2026.

The lawmaker said the project was expected to be completed within nine months. Before that, in January 2026, he gave free fuel to taxi drivers in Haatso, earning him praise from residents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh