Elizabeth Akanbi delivered a tearful tribute to her late husband, gospel singer Toluwanisings, at his funeral in Ibadan on Monday, November 9, 2026

The grieving widow, supported by two women throughout the ceremony, spoke of a bond she said no loss could erase

Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, had slumped at his Ibadan home on October 14, 2026

The widow of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings broke down at his funeral service in Ibadan on Monday, 9 November 2026, as she delivered a moving farewell to the man she described as her closest companion.

Toluwanisings' widow, Elizabeth Akanbi, shares her final emotional tribute at the singer's funeral. Image credit: Legit, Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Elizabeth Akanbi, dressed in black and wearing dark sunglasses, was visibly overcome with grief throughout the ceremony.

Two women stood at her sides to support her as she addressed the congregation of family members, colleagues and admirers who had come to honour the late musician.

Elizabeth Akanbi's farewell to her husband

Standing before the crowd, Toluwanisings' wife spoke candidly about the irreplaceable presence her husband had been in her life.

She focused not only on the romance of their relationship but on the everyday friendship they had built together — something she said she would carry with her long after his passing.

"I will miss your friendship, your love and everything that made you a special man you were," she said.

"My daddy (God) has taken you from us but cannot take the love we share. A part of me has gone with you. I will carry you in my heart for as long as I live. Till we meet again in the bosom of Jesus."

Her words brought the room to silence, and the moment quickly drew widespread sympathy online after footage circulated on social media.

Many users offered prayers for Elizabeth and her children, asking for divine comfort as the family begins life without the singer.

The life and sudden death of Toluwanisings

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died after collapsing at his home in Ibadan on 14 October 2026.

The suddenness of his passing left fans and fellow artists in shock, sending ripples of grief through the Nigerian gospel music community.

Several prominent Nollywood figures mourned him publicly, including Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Jumoke Odetola, Mo Bimpe and Eniola Badmus, all of whom paid tribute on social media in the days following his death.

He was laid to rest in Ibadan on the same Monday that his widow delivered her farewell, surrounded by those who loved him and those whose lives his music had touched.

The Instagram post of Toluwanisings' wife delivering her last message is below.

Toluwanisings' grandmother speaks on burial dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toluwanisings’ grandmother’s account of their relationship and her position in the dispute over his burial.

She says she wants him laid to rest in the house he built, rejecting plans to bury him beside his late mother. Her stance adds to a family dispute over his final resting place as relatives call for his burial to be delayed pending an investigation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh