Gospel singer and choir master Kolawole Okanlawon died on Monday, October 5, 2026, leaving Nigeria's gospel music community in mourning

Fellow gospel singer Esther Igbekele confirmed his passing on Instagram, revealing she had recently spent time with him during a UK trip

The circumstances surrounding Okanlawon's death have not been disclosed, with no official cause of death released at the time of reporting

Nigeria's gospel music community is grieving the sudden loss of Kolawole Okanlawon, a celebrated gospel singer and choir master whose death was confirmed on Monday, 5 October 2026.

Nigerian gospel singer Kolawole Okanlawon dies suddenly as tributes pour in. Image credit: Esther Igbekele, UGC

Source: Facebook

Okanlawon, who served as choir master at CCC Winners Parish in Lagos State, was well known within gospel circles for his energetic personality and his contributions to the music ministry.

News of his passing spread quickly after fellow gospel artiste Esther Igbekele broke the news to her followers on Instagram.

Esther Igbekele's tribute to Kolawole Okanlawon

For Igbekele, the loss carried a particular weight. She had seen Kolawole Okanlawon during her most recent visit to the United Kingdom, making it all the more difficult to absorb the news of his passing so soon after their time together.

In an emotional tribute, she described the loss as deeply painful and reflected on the memories they shared.

Igbekele also noted that the Esther Igbekele Music Organisation would feel his absence keenly, given the role he played within her circle.

She expressed disbelief at having to write a tribute for someone she had only recently been in the company of, and called for strength and comfort for his family, friends and all who loved him.

Circumstances surrounding Okanlawon's death

At the time of reporting, no information had been made available regarding the cause of Okanlawon's death.

His sudden departure has prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and fans across social media, with many struggling to accept the news.

Several people remembered him for his vibrant stage presence and his appearances alongside Igbekele, describing the loss as one that leaves a real void in the gospel music space.

Tributes are continuing to pour in as his family, fellow musicians and members of the wider gospel community come to terms with his passing.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Kolawole is below.

Nigerian singer Oju Ika dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Nigerian singer Oju Ika after a robbery at a Lagos serviced apartment.

The attack reportedly turned fatal when Oju Ika was stabbed, while the robbers escaped with phones and gold chains. Police have been notified, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh