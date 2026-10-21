The family of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings announced a Night of Tributes scheduled for October 27, 2026, in Ibadan

The tribute event at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, will bring together family, friends, colleagues and fans dressed in white

Beyond the tribute, the family appealed to the public to support the singer's wife and two daughters he left behind

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The family of Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, the Nigerian gospel minister widely known as Toluwanisings, has called on the public to rally around his widow and two daughters following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Toluwanisings' family announces night of tributes and appeals for support for singer's wife and 2 daughters. Image credit: Toluwanisings. Agidination TV

Source: Facebook

The appeal was made alongside a formal announcement shared on the late singer's verified Instagram account on October 21, revealing plans for a tribute event to honour his life and ministry.

Night of tributes planned for Toluwanisings

The gathering, themed "A Night of Tributes: Honouring the Life and Legacy of Toluwanisings," is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, in Ibadan, starting at 3:00 p.m. Attendees have been asked to dress in white.

The family described the occasion as a moment to reflect on the gospel singer's enduring impact through his music.

"Some lives leave footprints that time can never erase," the announcement read.

"Some voices may fall silent, but their songs, impact, and memories will forever echo in our hearts."

The event is expected to feature heartfelt tributes, shared memories and an expression of thanksgiving to God, bringing together family members, friends, industry colleagues and fans.

The Instagram post on Toluwanisings' night of tribute is below.

Family seeks support for Toluwanisings' wife & daughters

Alongside the tribute announcement, the family made a direct plea to the public to extend support to the wife and two daughters Toluwanisings left behind as they adjust to life without him.

The request drew considerable attention on social media, with several fans encouraging others to contribute in whatever way they could to ease the burden on the bereaved family.

This latest development follows an earlier candlelight procession held in the singer's honour, which drew emotional responses from both fans and fellow gospel artists.

His passing has continued to prompt an outpouring of tributes across the Nigerian gospel music community, with entertainers celebrating the mark he made on the genre.

The upcoming Night of Tributes is expected to serve as a final collective farewell, giving loved ones and supporters one more opportunity to honour his memory and acknowledge the family he left behind.

The Instagram post from Toluwanisings' family appealing for support is below.

Toluwanisings' wife's post days after singer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Akanbi Elizabeth’s birthday post celebrating one of her daughters, shared six days before her husband, gospel singer Toluwanisings, died.

The joyful family moment has since taken on a painful new meaning, as fans offer support to Akanbi and the couple’s two young daughters.

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Source: YEN.com.gh