Former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw was shot dead in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape on Friday night

Police found multiple gunshot victims at the scene, and three others were transported to hospital for treatment

Stellenbosch police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder, with no arrests made at the time of publication

South African singer, dancer and former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw was reportedly fatally shot in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape on the night of Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Popular singer and former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw reportedly shot dead in Stellenbosch. Photo source: Tebogo Louw

Source: Facebook

According to a report by IOL News, Stellenbosch police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Makupula and Manyona streets shortly after 11pm after receiving a call about the incident.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered several individuals with gunshot wounds.

The medical personnel reportedly declared 34-year-old Louw dead at the scene, while three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment for their injuries.

Tebogo Louw's shooting in Kayamandi

Twigg said investigators were still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At the time of publication, no arrests had been made regarding the shooting incident that claimed the life of the popular South African musician.

Stellenbosch police have since registered cases of murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Louw was known to many South Africans through his appearance as a finalist in the 12th edition of Idols SA in 2016, one of the country's most prominent music talent competitions, which helped cement his profile as a performer with considerable ability and presence.

The 34-year-old had auditioned three times for the music competition, reaching the top 30 during his first two attempts in 2014 and 2015 before reaching the finals and making the top three list in 2016.

Aside from singing, he was a multi-talented performer who played the guitar and piano and blended jazz, pop and African influences with his musical style.

Louw had been pursuing music professionally since 2010 and performed at various events and venues across the country.

The Facebook post announcing the shooting of Tebogo Louw is below:

Reactions to Tebogo Louw's death

The news prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many fans and followers paying tribute to the entertainer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from South Africans below:

Nkeku Mokgata Letsoalo wrote:

"I remember this guy on Idols. Hey, what a talented soul. May he rest peacefully."

King Chauke said:

"Stellenbosch is also dangerous. I thought it was a better place than any place in the Western Cape. Rest in peace."

MaryAnne Bluey Vanderross Europa commented:

"Extremely sad news. Condolences to his family. May God comfort you during this difficult time."

Namibian singer Nally Simson dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Namibian Afrobeat musician Nally Simson, who died aged 33 in a head-on collision on the Okahao-Oshakati main road.

The crash at Elim Curve claimed seven lives in total, leaving fans and Namibia’s music community mourning a performer whose career was cut short.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh