Ghanaian singer Efya took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to celebrate her father on his birthday

The award-winning musician reflected on her father's presence at her recent wedding to Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas

The award-winning artist credited her father as her first protector and one of the greatest blessings God had given her

Ghanaian singer Efya marked her father's birthday on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with a deeply personal tribute shared on her Instagram Story, just days after tying the knot with Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas.

Efya pens an emotional birthday tribute to her father after he walked her down the aisle. Image credit: De-Graft Frimpong, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

The award-winning musician used the milestone occasion to reflect on a lifetime of love and sacrifice, singling out the moment her father walked her down the aisle as one she would carry with her forever.

"From holding my hand through life to holding my hand as you walked me down the aisle," she wrote in the tribute.

Efya's heartfelt words for her father

Efya's message went beyond a simple birthday greeting. She described her father's presence at her wedding as a profound blessing, one that words could barely capture.

"Daddy, what a beautiful blessing it is to have you here to witness one of the most important chapters of my life. That walk down the aisle meant more to me than words could ever explain. A moment I will cherish for the rest of my life," she shared.

The singer honoured her father as her earliest source of protection and strength, calling him her "first protector" and "forever hero," and thanking him for his love, sacrifices and prayers over the years.

She also looked forward with hope, praying for his long life, divine health and happiness, and expressing her desire for him to witness many more significant moments in her life.

Efya weds Tomi Thomas

In what many consider a milestone chapter of her personal life, Efya recently wed Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas.

The union has drawn considerable attention and warm wishes on social media.

Her birthday tribute to her father arrived amid that celebration, making the message all the more poignant.

She closed the tribute by affirming that while her father had walked her into a new chapter, he would always remain a part of her story.

"You walked me into my next chapter, Daddy, but you'll forever be part of my story," she wrote before reaffirming her love and wishing him a happy birthday.

The Facebook post of Efya's tribute to her dad is below.

Tomi Thomas pens romantic message to Efya

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas’s romantic message to his Ghanaian wife, Efya, days after their wedding in Accra.

The couple held traditional and white wedding ceremonies on November 6 and 7, 2026.

Thomas called Efya his destiny in a heartfelt post that drew warm reactions from fans in Ghana and Nigeria. The declaration came as an old video of Efya discussing marriage resurfaced online ahead of the celebrations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh