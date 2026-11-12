Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Marfo announced his resignation from Despite Media on Friday, November 6, 2026

Marfo held multiple roles at the media group, including newscaster at Peace FM and host of Around the World on Peace FM

He hinted at a new professional chapter without disclosing his next move, weeks after launching his own station, Point TV

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwabena Marfo has officially parted ways with Despite Media, ending a 15-year stint that took him through some of the group's most prominent radio platforms.

Veteran radio presenter Kwabena Marfo resigns from Despite Media after 15 years at Peace FM and Neat FM. Photo source: Pointtv.gh, Peace 104.3FM

Source: Facebook

Marfo announced the decision in a formal statement dated Friday, November 6, 2026, saying it came after prayerful reflection, careful consideration and consultations with people close to him.

The announcement arrived weeks after he had already launched his own broadcast station, Point TV, adding weight to what many had sensed was coming.

During his time with Despite Media, Marfo served as a newscaster at Peace FM, hosted the programme Around the World on Peace FM, and was a regular member of the Morning Show team on Neat FM.

The roles made him a familiar voice to Ghanaian radio listeners over more than a decade.

Kwabena Marfo's gratitude to Despite Media leadership

In his statement, Marfo thanked Despite Media founder Dr Osei Kwame Despite, alongside Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr Fadda Dickson, management, colleagues and all those who played a part in his journey with the organisation.

The veteran radio presenter described the 15 years as a defining period that sharpened his craft, deepened his love for the profession and gave him meaningful opportunities to connect with audiences across Ghana.

Marfo stopped short of naming where his career would take him next but made clear his appetite for broadcasting and public engagement had not dimmed.

He promised to share further details in due course after exiting Despite Media.

The Facebook post of Kwabena Marfo announcing his resignation from Despite Media after 15 years is below:

Reactions to Kwabena Marfo's Despite Media departure

The news drew a range of responses from Ghanaians on social media, with some candid about their assessment of his recent work.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Opanyin Kwaaku Tabi wrote:

"Good news. His exit is long overdue. His performance of late has been very poor. Another person who has to be shown the exit is Ohenenana Kwame Amo. Despite Media should be more serious."

Nana Kwadwo Gyapong said:

"I remember he said he eats Peace FM, drinks Peace FM and the gratitude and stuff all 🤭Hmm Adwuma yi."

Tetteh Kwao Richson commented:

"In life, never say 'never'. this guy vowed that he will never leave Despite Media. Time changes, and let us behave like human beings."

Radio presenter El Lizato exits EIB Network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about El Lizato’s departure from EIB Network’s Abusua 96.5 FM and his move to Lawson Media’s Obaapa FM and Obaapa Television.

In a heartfelt tribute, the presenter recalled how Bola Ray discovered him hawking on the streets of Abaka Lapaz and helped launch his broadcasting career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh