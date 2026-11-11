El Lizato, popular Ghanaian radio presenter, announced his departure from EIB Network's Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

In a heartfelt Facebook tribute, El Lizato credited Bola Ray with discovering him on the streets of Abaka Lapaz and launching his broadcasting career

El Lizato revealed he is joining Obaapa 100.9 FM and Obaapa Television, both operated by Lawson Media, as his next professional chapter

Ghanaian radio personality El Lizato has announced he is moving on from EIB Network's Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, using the occasion to pay an emotional public tribute to media mogul Bola Ray, the man he credits with transforming his life.

Popular radio presenter El Lizato thanks Bola Ray after leaving EIB Network's Abusua FM for Lawson Media's Obaapa FM. Photo source: El Lizato General, Bola Ray

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy Facebook post published on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, El Lizato confirmed he is joining Obaapa 100.9 FM and Obaapa Television, the broadcasting properties of Lawson Media, marking a significant new chapter in his career.

How Bola Ray changed El Lizato's story

At the heart of the message was a deeply personal account of how EIB Network CEO Nathan Kwabena Adisi, widely known as Bola Ray, first encountered him while he was hawking on the streets of Abaka Lapaz.

El Lizato described himself at the time as "a leaf tossed in whichever direction the wind chose to blow," with little hope of a meaningful future.

According to the radio presenter, Bola Ray and former EIB HR head Fred Frimpong made a deliberate decision to bring him off the streets, mentor him, and place him at Abusua 96.5 FM when the Kumasi station was newly established.

From there, El Lizato worked his way through the Sports Department, commentary, the Drive Time Show, the Morning Show, and various entertainment programmes, building the brand that listeners now know as El Lizato.

"You did not just give me a job. You gave me a chance at a different life. You did not just introduce me to radio. You helped me discover my voice. You did not just change my circumstances. You changed my story," he wrote.

He also singled out Apostle Dr Bismark Amoah, Founder and Leader of Bohye Prayer and Revival Centre, for opening additional doors through an opportunity at Agyapa Television.

The Facebook post of El Lizato confirming his move from EIB Network's Abusua FM to Obaapa FM is below:

Reactions to El Lizato's tribute, new move

The post drew warm responses from fans and colleagues who praised both his character and his loyalty.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Damita Purcell wrote:

"You're such a faithful and grateful person, El-Lizato. And Jehovah God is definitely gonna be with you. He's going to cause more people to come your way and lift you up further, I assure you! And congratulations on your new elevation/assignment!"

Kwamewilliam Nyarko said:

"Nice write-up and big up to Bola Ray."

K K Barcelona commented:

"May the God Lord bless bola Ray and bless El Lizato General for this commitment to the EIB Network, the Messi of Ghana TV and radio presenters."

Presenter DJ KA ends his radio career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about DJ KA’s emotional final broadcast at Kessben FM, where the Ghanaian presenter announced he was ending his radio career.

Months after returning to the station following a leaked private video scandal, he broke down on air while performing an Amakye Dede song and paying tribute to a close friend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh