Peace FM, the leading Akan station of Despite Media, has lost one of its most popular newscaster, Akosua Ago Aboagye

Ago Aboagye, also a presenter with the conglomerate's Neat FM, has resigned from the organisation after 20 years of service

She announced her resignation in a social media post on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, leaving fans with mixed emotions

Respected Ghanaian media personality Akosua Ago Aboagye has announced her departure from Despite Media Group after 20 years of service.

Ago Aboagye, a regular presenter of Peace FM's news, announced her resignation through a social media post on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

In the heartfelt message posted on her Instagram page, she expressed gratitude to her employers for the support she received during her time with the organisation.

"Today, I invite you all to join me in expressing a heartfelt thank you to Despite Media for two incredible decades of experience, support, and love that I have received during my time here.

"It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my official resignation from Despite Media," she added.

In her farewell message, she also expressed gratitude to her followers for their support throughout her career.

"I am deeply grateful for each of you who has followed my journey and supported my brand. Your encouragement has been invaluable, and I truly appreciate you all," she stated.

While she did not share specific details about her plans, Ago Aboagye, who has since 2023 been co-hosting a show with Ras Nene, hinted at new opportunities on the horizon, telling followers to "stay tuned" regarding her next journey.

See Ago Aboagye's resignation post below:

Ago Aboagye's broadcasting journey and other works

Ago Aboagye, a prominent voice on Peace FM and Okay FM, began her broadcasting career at Otec FM in Kumasi, where she notably worked as a football commentator before joining Peace FM.

Throughout her tenure at Despite Media, she established herself as one of Ghana's most trusted broadcast journalists, known for her eloquence and dedication. Apart from her role as a newscaster on Peace FM, she was also a regular co-presenter on sister station Neat FM's morning show with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

Beyond her broadcasting work, Aboagye has been recognized for her advocacy in women's empowerment, particularly through her "Woman2Woman" tour initiative, which aimed to help women develop their potential and promote responsible womanhood.

Reaction to Ago Aboagye's Peace FM resignation

The announcement of Akosua Ago Aboagye's resignation has generated mixed reactions from her followers on social media. While some congratulated her on her new journey, others were saddened that they will not hear her voice on Peace FM again.

dr.asemnyra said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈 🖤🖤 You were absolutely amazing at Despite Media, and I have no doubt they are incredibly proud of you, they will surely miss you. A big congratulations on the exciting journey ahead! I trust that the good Lord, who has brought you this far, will continue to strengthen you, grant you wisdom, and guide you as you step into this new chapter. I am beyond proud of you and will always be here to celebrate every milestone with you. Much love 🙌."

house_3_fashion_gh said:

"My workers will truly miss you … it is compulsory to listen to the afternoon news on Peace FM and you make it look sweet and lovely listening to you….We truly love you, Akos."

gabbjess_cakesandjuices said:

"Your laughter is what I will miss.😍😍I wish u well in your next step."

theglobalteacher_ said:

"You have served incredibly well, and I know you’ll do amazing things in your next feat. May God lead you."I have fellow you for the past 25 yrs. You days at Otuc fm as a newscaster and sports presentation. You, Addy Dosty mama Afrane Okesey were my favorite presenters. You were presenting morning sports with Wofa Owusu Gaba but listening to you incredible. May the good Lord who brought you from Kumasi to Accra continue to guide in every step head of you . God bless you for been a role model for the younger generations ❤️

kyerematen.george said:

"I have follwed you for the past 25 yrs. You days at OTEC FM as a newscaster and sports presenter. You, Andy Dosty Mama Afrane Okesey were my favorite presenters. You presented morning sports with Wofa Owusu Gaba, but listening to you was incredible. May the good Lord who brought you from Kumasi to Accra continue to guide you in every step ahead of you. God bless you for being a role model for the younger generations ❤️."

