Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul appeared in court on Friday, November 13, 2026, over his custody dispute with baby mama Shantel

The case centres on custody arrangements for their daughter Najat, with Shantel's legal team filing an amended custody application

Both parties agreed to adjourn the matter to January 29, 2027, as Humble Soul's legal team prepares a response

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Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul appeared in court on Friday, 13 November 2026, as his custody dispute with his baby mama, Shantel, took a fresh turn following a new development in proceedings relating to their daughter, Najat.

Humble Soul's custody battle with his baby mama adjourned after a court appearance on November 13, 2026, as Shantel makes a new move. Image credit: Dek360Ghana. Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

His lawyer addressed the media after the hearing, disclosing that the legal team had attended court expecting feedback on a social welfare inquiry report previously ordered by a judge.

Neither an update on the report nor any communication about an earlier request by Shantel's lawyer to amend her custody application had been received ahead of the appearance.

Shantel files amended custody application

Upon arriving at court, Humble Soul's legal team was informed that Shantel's lawyers had gone ahead and filed the amended application.

The documents were served on them that same morning, leaving no prior time to review the contents.

The lawyer explained that this required his team to study the new filing carefully before preparing a formal response, making it impractical to proceed with substantive arguments at that session.

The case was further complicated by the absence of the presiding judge, who had taken leave after sitting throughout the legal vacation.

The relieving judge expected to handle the matter was also unavailable on the day.

Humble Soul vs Shantel case adjourned

Both parties agreed to push the hearing to 29 January 2027.

The lawyer cited the upcoming Christmas and New Year period, along with his planned travel outside the jurisdiction, as factors that made scheduling an earlier date unfeasible.

He also took the opportunity to express appreciation for Humble Soul's supporters and for fathers who choose to invest emotionally and practically in their children's lives.

The adjournment means the dispute between the two TikTok personalities will carry into the new year, with a court yet to determine how custody of Najat will be formally arranged.

The Facebook video of Humble Soul's lawyer speaking is below.

Peller to secure house for Humble Soul

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian streamer Peller’s proposal to help Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul secure a house in Nigeria amid tensions with his baby mama, Shantel.

The suggestion followed a heated confrontation at Humble Soul’s residence over their daughter, Najat, with videos of the incident circulating online. Will Humble Soul accept Peller’s offer and leave the escalating dispute behind?

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Source: YEN.com.gh