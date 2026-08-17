Popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul found himself at the centre of a heated confrontation after his baby mama Shantel stormed his home to take their daughter Najat

Humble Soul refused to hand over Najat, citing concerns about not knowing where Shantel lives and alleging she showed little interest in the child before his rise to fame

The TikToker shared his lawyer had contacted Shantel to request her home address, but she refused to provide it, raising safety concerns about Najat's welfare

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul found himself in the middle of a tense custody standoff after his baby mama, Shantel, arrived at his home demanding to take their daughter, Najat, away with her.

Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul faces a custody dispute with baby mama Shantel over daughter Najat, raising safety concerns amid viral social media reactions. Image credit: weloveghana042/X

Source: UGC

In a video that has since gone viral, Humble Soul appeared visibly agitated as he explained why he refused to release Najat into Shantel's care.

His primary concern was straightforward: he does not know where she lives, and she has shown no willingness to share her address.

Humble Soul raises safety concerns amid drama

According to the TikToker, he would have been open to allowing Najat to spend weekends with her mother under different circumstances.

However, he said his lawyer placed a call to Shantel requesting her residential address for legal purposes, and she flatly refused to cooperate, claiming she was busy.

For Humble Soul, the refusal made it impossible for him to agree to hand over his daughter without knowing where she would be staying.

He also alleged that Shantel had shown very little interest in Najat until his social media fame began attracting attention to both him and the child.

"I called Shantel to go with me to get Najat's birth certificate, but she refused. I wanted the three of us to go to Nigeria together so she could use the opportunity to beg people to forgive her for what she did and help us make peace, but she refused," he said.

The chaotic scene at TikToker Humble Soul’s home has been captured in the X post below.

Reactions to Humble Soul's child custody drama

The viral video drew widespread commentary from Ghanaians online, with many taking sides in the increasingly public dispute.

@Psycho42h said:

"Shantel [Expletive] too much ah….. u dey come carry am go sec of u noe sey money come [Expletive]."

@Maxwell22202 wrote:

"I thought they have already settled this issue."

@rhichdelta commented:

"He should take her to court simple."

@TheRealPOJ wrote:

"She is a greedy woman. She saw his success and the attention he and his daughter got and wants the same! What's not for you, can never be yours!!! Greedy woman."

@Owi_Emma added:

"Dear @GhPoliceService take this matter seriously. This lady in question is using her body posture to take the law into her own hands and act anyhow. Why will a trained police officer should just follow her to his baby's father's house and act unprofessionally? The guy needs to be protected."

Nigerian streamer Peller gifts Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul bundles of cash at his wedding. Image credit: Humble Soul, @naijagg/TikTok

Source: UGC

Peller gifted TikToker Humble Soul cash bundles

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller moved hearts online after gifting Ghanaian single father and TikToker Humble Soul bundles of cash during his wedding celebration with Jarvis on Sunday, August 10, 2026.

The touching moment took place after Humble Soul and his young daughter Naana travelled to Nigeria to attend the ceremony.

Naana served as one of Jarvis' flower girls during the event, making the occasion extra special for the Ghanaian family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh