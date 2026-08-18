Nigerian streamer Peller made an appeal during a TikTok Live session on Monday, August 17, 2026, suggesting a way out for Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul

The appeal came after Humble Soul's baby mama, Shantel, reportedly stormed his residence to take their daughter, Najat, sparking a heated confrontation

Peller was joined by a colleague identified as Rei when he floated the idea of securing a house in Nigeria for the embattled content creator

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Nigerian streamer Peller has proposed a drastic move for Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul, suggesting he pack up and relocate to Nigeria to escape the escalating tension with his baby mama, Shantel.

Nigerian streamer Peller to secure a house for Humble Soul in Nigeria amid his baby mama Shantel's drama. Image credit: Peller, Humble Soul

Source: Facebook

The suggestion came during a TikTok Live session on Monday, August 17, 2026, where Peller was joined by a colleague known as Rei.

With the two of them on stream, Peller made a direct plea to Rei to consider getting a house in Nigeria where Humble Soul could live and put some distance between himself and the drama unfolding back home.

What triggered Peller's appeal

The timing of Peller's appeal was no coincidence. His comments followed a fresh and very public confrontation at Humble Soul's residence, where Shantel reportedly showed up to take their daughter, Najat.

Humble Soul reportedly pushed back against handing the child over, and the situation grew heated enough that videos from the incident began circulating online, drawing widespread attention.

The back-and-forth between Humble Soul and Shantel has kept social media buzzing, with followers closely tracking each new development between the two former partners.

The custody dispute over Najat appears to be at the heart of the ongoing conflict, and neither side seems close to a quiet resolution.

Peller weighs in on Humble Soul's situation

By raising the idea of a Nigerian base for Humble Soul, Peller positioned himself as someone willing to step in with a practical, if unconventional, fix.

His suggestion that Rei facilitate a house arrangement suggests this was more than a passing comment; it was a genuine pitch made on a live platform in front of an audience.

Whether Humble Soul will take Peller up on the idea remains to be seen, but the proposal has added yet another layer to a story that shows little sign of quieting down.

The X video of Peller is below.

Peller gifts Humble Soul bundles of Naira

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian streamer Peller made a generous gesture after his wedding on August 10, 2026.

During the ceremony, Peller's unexpected gift of bundles of cash to Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul

The moment became particularly poignant as Humble Soul's daughter, Najat, served as a flower girl.

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Source: YEN.com.gh