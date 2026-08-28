Humble Soul's ongoing custody battle with his baby mama, Shantel, has received a fresh update from his lawyer. She confirmed both sides have now filed applications before the court

Shantel has formally filed for custody and access of their daughter, Najat, with Humble Soul filing a response to the application. The court has also ordered a social inquiry report

The case has been adjourned to November 13, 2026, after the court considered a request for a social inquiry report. Both parties are expected back in court on that date

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul's ongoing custody battle with his baby mama, Shantel, has received a fresh update, following months of intense public attention surrounding the case.

Humble Soul's lawyer provides the latest update on her client's custody battle with Shantel. Image credit: Ovo Blogs.

Source: UGC

Humble Soul faced significant public scrutiny after Shantel confronted him at his home over access to their daughter, an incident that followed earlier police detentions tied to historical allegations she had raised against him.

Amid the drama, several public figures have rallied around him, with Nigerian streamer Peller gifting him cash at a wedding and offering to help secure him a house in Nigeria, while Mansa the Investor separately gifted him an emotional surprise in the form of an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Humble Soul's lawyer gives fresh case update

Speaking on behalf of Humble Soul, his lawyer began by thanking supporters on both sides of the case, including fans of Humble Soul and Najat, as well as those who believe in responsible parenting more broadly, regardless of which side of the dispute they stand on.

She then confirmed that Shantel has formally filed for custody and access of their daughter, Najat, with Humble Soul's side filing its own response to the application. She said:

"The applicant, who is Shantel, has filed for custody and access of Najat, and we have equally filed our response to that. Today the court considered our application, our oral application for a social inquiry report, an official one from the court, to be conducted to ascertain certain things and bring that report to the court. And the case has been adjourned to November 13th."

The TikTok video in which Humble Soul's lawyer gives the update is below.

Fans react to Humble Soul's custody case update

The update triggered a wave of reactions online, with opinions split over how the case should ultimately be decided.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

🅕🅡🅔🅢🅗🅚🅘🅓🅓 🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

"if this case goes against humble soul it will breed a lot of irresponsible dad for real."

SHARIF GENERAL asked:

"So for now who has the custody?"

Mrs Abenaah Adepah 💗💓💗 commented:

"taking care of ur child too it's now a crime"

efya sly adepa added:

"he should leave the girl for dem...and forget everything and travel outside kraa"

🌚Ɋυᗴ𝐄ᶰ😩😇 wrote:

"they should stop this nonsense thing and ask the little girl where she wants to be. I'm scared she might win against him coz of the child's age"

Peller offers to help Humble Soul secure a house

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian streamer Peller offered to help Humble Soul secure a house in Nigeria amid his ongoing conflict with Shantel, having earlier gifted him bundles of cash at a wedding.

The gesture drew widespread attention online, with many praising Peller for stepping in to support Humble Soul during a difficult period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh