Adom TV broadcast the funeral service of veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Bernice Offei, who was born in 1963

The memorial service was held at a church, with the ceremony covered by several major Ghanaian media outlets

Ghanaians have poured out condolence messages to the children and family of the late gospel singer

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Ghanaians are mourning the passing of veteran gospel singer Bernice Offei, whose funeral service was broadcast live on Adom TV on 14 November 2026.

The ceremony took place at a church, where the sons of the late gospel musician dressed in black stood at the pulpit sharing fond memories of their mom.

The sons of the late veteran musician Bernice Offei read a touching tribute at her funeral. Photo credit: @adomtv.

Source: Instagram

Tributes pour in for Bernice Offei

News of the funeral prompted an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians across social media, with many directing heartfelt condolence messages to the children and family of the late gospel musician.

Bernice Offei was widely regarded as a respected figure in Ghana's gospel music landscape, and her passing has clearly resonated deeply with fans and fellow believers alike.

The Instagram video is below:

More videos from Bernice Offei's funeral

The Instagram videos are below:

Who was gospel singer Bernice Offei?

Bernice Offei was a celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, songwriter, banker and academic whose music inspired generations of Christians and gospel lovers.

Born Bernice Ofeibea Djoleto, she was widely admired for her soulful voice and inspirational songs centred on faith, hope, gratitude and perseverance. Her music career spanned more than three decades, during which she released six albums and recorded over 40 songs.

Some of her popular songs included Hold On, Life Is Short, Kaa She Gbeyei, It's By Grace, Nyame Kokroko and N'adom Ara Kwa.

Her contribution to Ghanaian gospel music earned her two major honours at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards, where she won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year.

Beyond music, Bernice was an accomplished woman academically. She attended Achimota School, obtained an MPhil in Crop Science from the University of Ghana and earned a master's degree in Information Technology from University College London.

She was married to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, a former pro-vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, and they had two children.

Bernice died on September 12, 2026, aged 63, leaving behind a remarkable musical legacy.

The Instagram post is below:

5 songs by late Bernice Offei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about five iconic songs that made Bernice Offei a favourite in Ghanaian gospel music, including tracks from her award-winning album Life.

Her music has brought messages of faith and encouragement to listeners for decades. Find out which songs remain among her most-streamed recordings and why they continue to resonate across generations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh