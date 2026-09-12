Bernice Offei built a gospel career spanning decades, releasing albums that resonated far beyond church walls across Ghana

Her 2007 album Life earned her Ghana Music Awards recognition, including Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year

Songs like Hold On and Life Is Short remain among her most-streamed recordings on Apple Music and Spotify today

For decades, Bernice Offei has been one of the most distinctive voices in Ghanaian gospel music, with a catalogue that has made its way into homes, cars and personal playlists across generations.

Her music blends powerful Christian messages with melodies that feel deeply personal, touching on faith, perseverance, gratitude and the texture of everyday life.

Bernice Offei is Dead: 5 Iconic Songs That Made Her a Ghanaian Gospel Favourite

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5 Bernice Offei Songs Worth Revisiting after her death

Throughout her career, she has released several albums, among them *Hold On*, We Are Victors, Me Kosu, *Grateful* and Life. The 2007 album Life brought her major recognition at the Ghana Music Awards, where she took home Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year.

Bernice Offei releases Hold on

"Hold On" is arguably her most recognisable track. Built around a simple but enduring message of encouragement, the song tells believers to keep trusting God even when circumstances become overwhelming.

Years after its release, it continues to rank among her most-streamed recordings on both Apple Music and Spotify, and for many listeners it has become less a song and more a source of comfort during difficult moments.

The YouTube video is below:

Bernice Offei drops life is short

"Life Is Short," drawn from her acclaimed *Life* album, reflects on the temporary nature of human existence and challenges listeners to centre their priorities around faith. Its appeal has not faded with time precisely because the question it raises remains universal.

The YouTube video is below:

Bernice Offei promotes Kaashe Gbeyi

"Kaashe Gbeyi" showcases the distinctive gospel sound that helped establish Offei as one of the respected female voices of her generation.

The track is listed among her most popular songs on Spotify and stands as evidence of her ability to carry spiritual messages through melodies that stay with the listener long after the music stops.

The YouTube video is below:

Bernice Offei's lasting contribution to gospel music

"N'adom Ara Kwa," whose title centres on the theme of God's grace, reflects a thread that runs through much of Offei's work. Apple Music includes it among her top songs, pointing to its continued reach among listeners old and new.

The YouTube video is below:

Bernice Offei drops Odo A Wodo Mi Nti

Rounding out this selection is "Odo A Wodo Mi Nti," another recording built around God's love and faithfulness. Like the others, it holds a firm place in her catalogue and appears regularly on streaming platforms.

Taken together, these five songs capture what has made Bernice Offei an enduring figure in Ghanaian gospel music: a commitment to music that speaks directly to faith and hope, and a sound that has remained relevant even as the broader gospel scene has evolved. For younger audiences discovering her through digital platforms, and for those who grew up with her music, these recordings continue to carry real weight.

The YouTube video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh