Bernice Offei, the celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician known for 'Life Is Too Short,' passed away at age 63

In an old video, Bernice Offei shared the personal moment behind her iconic song

She explained that watching her own children laugh at her sparked a deep reflection on purpose and time

Bernice Offei, the beloved Ghanaian gospel musician whose song "Life Is Too Short" touched generations of listeners, passed away at the age of 63. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei dies at 63 as an old video of her explaining what inspired her hit song, 'Life is Short,' surfaces online. Image credit: Bernice Offei

Source: UGC

Before her passing, a video resurfaced on September 12, 2026, shared by Daily Graphic, in which Bernice Offei opened up about the surprisingly ordinary moment that gave birth to one of her most celebrated songs.

The story behind 'Life Is Too Short'

She recalled that as a teenager, she used to wonder why adults needed glasses simply to read. It seemed strange and even amusing to her at the time.

Years later, however, she found herself in the same position, reaching for glasses just to get through a page of text. When her own children reacted with the same laughter she once had, the moment hit her with unexpected weight.

“Well, a number of years ago, when I was growing up as a teenager, my parents found it difficult to read without glasses. And I couldn’t understand why they needed their glasses to read. A few years ago, I realised that I was doing the same thing; I also needed glasses to read. My kids couldn’t understand, and they also found it funny and were laughing at me. And that really told me the truth about life," she shared.

"We really don’t have all the time here on earth. We have a purpose on earth, and we need to make sure that we give a good account of our lives because one day He is actually going to call all of us before Him, and we need to be ready,” she added.

Bernice Offei built a reputation as one of Ghana's most treasured gospel voices, celebrated not only for "Life Is Too Short" but for a body of work that moved audiences with deeply personal and spiritually stirring lyrics.

Her music remained relevant across decades, continuing to reach listeners long after the songs were first recorded.

The Facebook post below contains the old video of Bernice Offei explaining the story behind her hit, 'Life is too short'

Ghanaians react to Bernice Offei's death

Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from fans and followers who remembered both the woman and her message.

Duku Amoako Michael said:

"Her English is impeccable; she flows like a native English lady. RIP Madam Bernice."

Lovi Jay reminisced over the song lyrics:

"It was but yesterday, you were a baby / But so soon you're growing too / And before you know it you've become a lady / Or a man with children too / Then your health and strength begin to fail you / And you say 'Now, what shall I do?' / Because the days and years you may have wasted / May be memories haunting you / So you see, my brother, that life is so short / It passes by so quickly and soon it's gone / You just have one life to live on earth / So remember your Creator while you have breath. / Though Absent in the body church with us, present with the Lord. / Rest on God's General in Melody."

Macclean-Etornam Agbenyo wrote:

"With what she was suffering from, I think it should end this way; may her soul find rest."

Kofi Yeboah Acheampong added:

"She was very well educated, and she LOVED the LORD. Heaven has gained an angel."

Ntate Kwasi Mao Moholo reflected:

"She speaks so well. Life is not just short but could be painful."

Bernice Offei’s ‘Hold On’ performance resurfaces

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Bernice Offei performing an acapella version of her hit song Hold On had resurfaced online.

The footage shows the late gospel icon responding to an interviewer’s request to sing.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh