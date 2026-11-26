Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala, the Congolese pastor and gospel artist beloved for his Swahili devotional songs, died in Bunia, Ituri province, on November 25, 2026

Ushindi had just wrapped up a week-long evangelistic campaign at a Pentecostal church in Bunia just two days before his death

The gospel music community across Africa is mourning the loss of a spiritual voice known for blending praise, biblical teaching and family values in his music

The Congolese gospel music world has been plunged into mourning following the death of pastor and artist Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Bunia, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province.

Popular Congolese gospel artist and pastor behind 'Dunda Mu Yesu' song, Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala, dies. Photo source: @CitiLogueNews

Source: Twitter

The unfortunate news was shared on X by Georges Kisando Sokomeka, spreading rapidly across social media as fans and fellow believers across Africa reacted to the loss of one of the region's most recognisable spiritual voices.

The late gospel musician's biological family also confirmed his passing in a public statement.

What makes the timing particularly poignant is that Ushindi had only just finished a week-long evangelistic campaign at a Pentecostal church in Bunia, concluding the event on November 23, just two days before his death.

What happened to Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala?

The accounts that have been published thus far differ slightly. Ushindi was discovered dead at his Bunia house, according to the family's declaration.

According to a different report, his body was found in a hotel room in Mbunya commune's "Police de Frontière" neighbourhood, where he was allegedly living as part of an evangelistic mission.

The key details—Bunia, November 25, and the fact that he was discovered dead—are agreed upon by both sources.

There is no independent confirmation of the precise site. The cause of the renowned pastor and singer's death has not been officially determined.

Nouvel Echo stated that "the circumstances of the death have not been established at this stage and investigations are continuing."

Who was Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala?

Tuko News reported that Ushindi built a devoted following across Central and East Africa through his Swahili-language compositions, which carried a distinctive blend of praise, scripture-rooted teaching and practical guidance on family life.

Songs such as "Dunda Mu Yesu", "Chabusiku", "Uheshimu Baba na Mama" and "Nimeji Ficha Chini ya Mwamba" became anthems in Pentecostal circles, appreciated as much for their theological depth as for their melodic warmth.

His music resonated particularly strongly in Kenya, where listeners are now mourning the artist whose songs soundtracked church services, family gatherings and personal moments of faith for decades.

The post announcing Ushindi's passing drew an outpouring of grief from followers across the continent.

The X post announcing the demise of popular gospel musician Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala is below:

Reactions to Emmanuel Ushindi Kamundala's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans on social media below:

@ogenga35272 wrote:

"Sincere condolences to the family of Emmanuel and the entire Congo for the loss of one of our spiritual mentors, including Sister Angela. May Jehovah God reward them."

@AnthonyM88485 said:

"Glory to God for this gift that will have been their life."

@lazare_kinguti commented:

"Investigations must be opened to establish the circumstances of his death. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Popular SA singer Tebogo Louw shot dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Idols SA finalist Tebogo Louw, who was reportedly shot dead in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, with three other people injured.

Louw’s journey to the Idols SA top three followed three auditions and years of pursuing music—a talent and career cut short at 34.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh