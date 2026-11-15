Kwadwo Sheldon shared an Instagram post on November 15, 2026, spotlighting his friend Mramoafo's political ambitions in Madina

Mramoafo revealed his intention to run for the Madina constituency, rallying supporters behind the hashtag #DingoForMadina

Ghanaians flooded the comments with congratulations and encouragement for the aspiring politician

Kwadwo Sheldon has thrown his social media weight behind a friend's political ambitions, sharing a post on Instagram on November 15, 2026, that has set Ghanaian timelines buzzing.

The popular content creator reposted content from a verified Instagram personality who appears to be making a move into politics, specifically targeting the Madina constituency.

Kwadwo Sheldon takes a step towards becoming Madina MP. Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon.

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Sheldon's Madina political dream

Kwadwo Sheldon did not hold back in the comments, personally urging followers to get behind his vision. "Believe in the Madina Dream with Me!! Let's cook for my people!" he wrote, framing his ambitions in community-driven terms and positioning himself as a candidate ready to deliver for Madina constituents.

The announcement arrives at a politically charged moment in Ghana, where local representation and constituency-level accountability have been hot-button issues.

Madina, a densely populated suburb of Accra, has long been a competitive political battleground.

Ghanaians react to Kwadwo Sheldon announcement

Kwadwo Sheldon's amplification of the post drew a wave of supportive reactions, with many followers expressing genuine enthusiasm for the aspiring politician. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@okelvis11 wrote:

"We dingo reaching your highest potential ❤️"

@mr_.adusei said:

"Bro also get on grounds okay .. not just the media 🙏. Rooting for you ❤️"

@derrickarthurc commented:

"My head of state 👑"

@mramoafo added:

"Believe in the Madina Dream with Me!! Let's cook for my people!".

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Source: YEN.com.gh