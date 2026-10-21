Avance Media ranked Kwadwo Sheldon first on its New Media Powerlist Ghana 2026, naming him among the country's most influential digital voices

The likes of Dada Ahoufe, Wode Maya, Zionfelix and Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand rounded out the top five on the 50-person list

The 2026 ranking also featured Delay, Afronitaa, Naana Donkor Arthur and several other prominent Ghanaian online personalities

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Kwadwo Sheldon, the Ghanaian content creator and co-founder of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, has claimed the top spot on Avance Media's New Media Powerlist Ghana 2026, a ranking that celebrates the 50 most influential personalities driving the country's digital media industry forward.

Kwadwo Sheldon tops Avance Media's New Media Powerlist Ghana 2026. Image credit: Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Facebook

The powerlist brings together creators, bloggers, journalists and online entertainers whose work has shaped how Ghanaians consume news, entertainment and social commentary in an increasingly digital age.

Who made the top five

Dada Ahoufe secured second place on the 2026 list, with travel content creator Wode Maya finishing third.

Entertainment blogger Zionfelix came in fourth, and dancer and content creator Endurance Grand rounded out the top five.

Wode Maya has built a global following through travel documentaries that spotlight the African continent, while Zionfelix is widely recognised for celebrity interviews and entertainment coverage.

Endurance Grand has carved out a niche through creative dance content that has drawn considerable online attention.

Beyond the top five, the ranking includes a broad mix of established media figures and rising digital voices.

Delay, Afronitaa, Naana Donkor Arthur, Ama Yeboah, Rashad Kojo Emmanuel of GHPage, Eugene Osarfo-Nkansah, Yeboah Agyekum Francis and Code Micky all featured among the 50 personalities honoured this year.

The selection reflects how digital platforms have reshaped Ghana's media landscape, opening space for creators to build communities and influence public conversations without relying on traditional television, radio or print channels.

Who is Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon has long been a fixture in Ghana's online space, building his reputation through reaction videos, commentary on trending topics and discussions touching on entertainment, celebrity culture and social issues.

Through Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, he has extended his reach further, creating a broader platform for digital content production.

His first-place finish on the 2026 list places him at the head of a growing generation of Ghanaian creators who are redefining how the country communicates, entertains and informs itself online.

The Instagram post announcing Kwadwo Sheldon's achievement is below.

Patrick Amofah honoured with prestigious award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Patrick Amofah’s Innovative Excellence Award at HAPAwards 2026 and his work to advance African watchmaking through Warrior King Watches.

His journey began with a childhood love of watches and took a personal turn when he inherited his late father’s collection but could not find local expertise to repair it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh