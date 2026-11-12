Zimbabwean musician Sugar Sugar admitted in a viral video interview that he has spent all the money he received from the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo

Sugar Sugar revealed he has not yet received the logbook for the luxury vehicle Chivayo publicly gifted him, leaving the car's legal ownership unresolved

The gifted vehicle became controversial after a car dealer alleged that payment for it had not been completed before Chivayo's death

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Zimbabwean musician Sugar Sugar has disclosed that he is currently broke, months after receiving a $40,000 cash gift and a luxury vehicle from the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Sugar Sugar cries out about his struggles after receiving a $40,000 gift and a car from Wicknell Chivayo. Image credit: Sir Wicknell, Sugar Sugar

Source: Facebook

In a candid video interview that circulated widely on social media, Sugar Sugar confirmed that all the money he received from Chivayo, along with additional contributions from other well-wishers, has since been spent.

He did not elaborate on what the funds were used for, but his admission surprised many who had hoped the generous donations would mark a lasting turnaround in his fortunes.

According to a report by TUKO published on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, the total cash gifted to him by Chivayo amounted to approximately KSh 5 million, equivalent to $40,000.

Sugar Sugar yet to receive car logbook

Beyond the financial difficulties, Sugar Sugar disclosed that he has not yet received the logbook for the vehicle Wicknell Chivayo gifted him.

Without that document, formal legal ownership of the car remains unclear, turning what was once celebrated as a remarkable act of generosity into an ongoing source of uncertainty.

The gift first drew widespread public attention when Chivayo made a high-profile announcement that he was presenting Sugar Sugar with both the vehicle and the cash.

That goodwill gesture later attracted scrutiny after a car dealer reportedly came forward claiming the vehicle was tied to an unsettled debt.

The dealer alleged that full payment for the car had not been made.

In a subsequent statement, however, the dealer clarified that no formal demand had been made for the vehicle's return, though payment for approximately 15 Toyota Fortuners reportedly remained outstanding.

The matter has since become entangled in the administration of Chivayo's estate following his death.

Chivayo Estate and the gift controversy

Sugar Sugar's latest disclosures have reignited public interest in the circumstances surrounding the gifts.

The combination of an unresolved logbook, a contested payment history, and the musician's admission that the cash is gone has left his situation far more complicated than it appeared at the outset.

The controversy continues to draw attention online, with many questioning how a gift of that scale left the recipient in financial difficulty so quickly.

The TikTok video of Sugar Sugar speaking is here.

Wicknell Chivayo's words about his legacy resurface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s words on the legacy he hoped to leave behind, which resurfaced after his death.

The interview has taken on new meaning for many Zimbabweans, who say his description of himself as “the most generous person alive” reflected the generosity they remember.

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Source: YEN.com.gh