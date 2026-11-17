Small Pin's pregnant younger sister, Priscilla Amissah, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The loss comes just weeks after the popular Ghanaian content creator lost his mother, Georgina Mensah, who died in her sleep

Ghanaians have flooded social media with condolences as news of the double tragedy spreads online

Ghanaian content creator Small Pin is facing unimaginable grief after losing his pregnant younger sister, Priscilla Amissah, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, just weeks after the death of his mother.

Popular Ghanaian content creator Small Pin loses his pregnant sister weeks after his mother's death. Photo source: Isaac Amissah

Source: Facebook

The news broke on Facebook, with a post announcing that Priscilla had passed away in the morning on November 17.

The post read:

"Small Pin has lost 😞 his pregnant younger sister this morning. Rest in Peace 🪦 Small Pin's sister (Priscilla Amissah) 😭😭😭😭😭."

The tragedy arrives in the wake of another devastating loss for the popular creator.

Small Pin's mother, Georgina Mensah, died in her sleep just weeks prior in October, with fellow entertainer Kwaw Weezy being among those who broke the heartbreaking news to the public at the time.

Small Pin's double family tragedy

The speed with which grief has returned to Small Pin's life has left many of his followers and the wider Ghanaian entertainment community in disbelief.

Losing both a mother and a pregnant sibling within such a short space of time has drawn an outpouring of sympathy online for the popular content creator.

The Facebook post announcing Small Pin's sister Priscilla Amissah's untimely death is below:

Reactions to Small Pin's sister's death

Ghanaians took to social media to express their condolences and disbelief at the double loss.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Tamba A Mabay wrote:

"It is really bad for the young man. May her soul rest in peace."

Nana Sankofa said:

"Oh! What's happening in your family, bro? May her soul rest in peace."

Nana Yaw Adu Gyamfi commented:

"Too bad for Small Pin 😢."

Small Pin fights former Ghana's Strongest winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian actor Small Pin’s playful attempt to challenge former Ghana’s Strongest champion Faisal Alhassan.

The viral exchange took a hilarious turn when Faisal lifted Small Pin with one hand, leaving onlookers laughing before the pair shared a friendly conversation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh