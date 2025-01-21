Small Pin humorously threatened to beat up former Ghana's Strongest champion, Faisal Alhassan, in a viral video and got carried like a baby

In the video, the diminutive actor approached the body-building enigma, took off his shirt and attempted to beat him which made onlookers laugh

The pair at the end laughed and had an engaging conversation, and in the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians shared how hilarious they found the exchange

Popular diminutive Ghanaian actor Small Pin, in a video that went viral, humorously challenged Faisal Alhassan, the first winner of Ghana's Strongest competition. The video, which gained a lot of likes, views, and comments, has entertained many Ghanaians on social media.

In the video, Small Pin approached Faisal, who has gained a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding and pretended to pick a fight.

The diminutive actor removed his shirt and attempted to confront Faisal, causing onlookers to burst into laughter. Faisal responded by effortlessly lifting Small Pin like a child with a single hand, adding to the humour of the moment.

The two ended their encounter with laughter and a friendly conversation, showing no hard feelings.

Faisal Alhassan became famous in 2012 after winning the maiden edition of TV3’s Ghana's Strongest competition. He returned to compete in 2013 and placed third.

The video has gained massive attention on social media, with many Ghanaians finding the interaction hilarious. The lighthearted moment was funny because of the contrasting personalities and physiques of the two men, making it a viral-worthy moment.

Small Pin and Faisal spark laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mama said:

"Nan peyi pa nou nap fawouche yo se nou ki koz Haiti eta sa wi nou pa admire sa Bondye fè sa la nature Ban nou😒."

OBIDOMBIE NANA AKWASI AKOWUAH commented:

"How can u carry someone's father like this Bossu."

PRINCE EMMA'S wrote:

"I laughed, forgot my money for house enter keke now Keke man don dey ask me for him money abeg make una help me...ooo😂."

@Biology said:

"Faisal the humble king, the most respectful person l have ever met is him. Boss may God continue to bless you."

QWECCI RICHIE said:

"My all-time Ghana’s most strongest favourite.♥️"

Nana Yaw commented:

"You are lucky to have lifted him first, anka )b3 sa wase😂."

JOYCE AHWENEPA said:

"Waooo Faisal. 1st Ghana's most strongest."

badmancoke commented:

"Faisal Alhassan be the only fresh macho guy in Kumasi😂."

Potiphar® said:

"Anger issues have led him into trouble, easy Faisal❤️."

Isabella Bonzy commented:

"Awww🥰 he is romantic, I wish to see how he carries his girlfriend if they are arguing."

Atesot Alope commented:

"Can you please put my husband down🤣."

Small Pin visits his son in school

Small Pin might be small in stature, but he is a father. Recently, he went viral after visiting his son at school.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor's son was quite tall and walked around with his dad on campus.

Many Ghanaians praised him for being a responsible father and hailed him.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

