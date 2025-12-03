Ghanaian rapper Amerado reacted to a student from Pong-Temale SHS, who scored all F9s in the 2025 WASSCE

He shared an encouraging message on Facebook, saying the student could still succeed in life despite poor grades

Fans praised Amerado, sparking debate about success beyond academics and inspiring hope for other students

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, whose real name is Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known for his lyrical prowess and creative storytelling within the context of hip-hop and hiplife, has triggered conversation online.

On Facebook, he shared a reaction to the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of a student at Pong-Tamale Senior High School who failed all of his General Arts subjects.

Even though this student got F9S in all subjects, Amerado's post reflected a message of encouragement and hope. Sharing a screenshot of the student's results, the rapper wrote:

"Life is interesting, this one can still make it in life regardless... What do you think?"

Amerado encourages student with F9s in WASSCE

Through this post on Facebook, Amerado suggested that academic success does not necessarily determine overall success in life.

Social media users quickly reacted to the musician's post, with many praising him for his positive and encouraging message.

Others shared stories of overcoming academic setbacks and emphasised that grades do not define one’s potential or future success.

The post sparked lively discussions, highlighting how a simple message of encouragement can resonate widely online.

Jay Fly commented:

"It’s a fact!! The truth is, school is a different world from the real world. And I’m not capping."

Ishak Mohammed commented:

"Making it in life doesn’t always depend on WASSCE results; it depends on hard work and dedication."

Kwame Marfo commented:

"People are making it out there who didn't even complete JHS. At least this one passed through JHS and reached this point."

Bili Moses commented:

"There is a bit difference between passing a school test and passing a life test. It is possible to pass both, fail both or fail one and pass the other."

Kadiri Aliu commented:

"He can even make it bigger than those with All A1S in life, but why Pong-Tamale Sr. High school?"

Students blame schools, supervisors for poor results

Meanwhile, amid continued criticism of this year's results, several 2025 WASSCE candidates have expressed several concerns regarding their papers.

This time, some are placing the blame on their schools and exam supervisors, claiming that the exam questions did not fall under the topics they had studied.

In a video by JoyNews, the students insisted that they had studied hard and written something, so they did not understand why they received such poor scores.

Lady inspires many after multiple WASSCE failures

Previously, YEN.com.gh shared a video of a Ghanaian lady inspiring others with details of how she sat the exams multiple times.

She recounted how well she performed on campus, but still failed her WASSCE papers and also had to sit for NOVDEC three times.

In her viral post, the lady shared her moving story of how she eventually gained admission to university despite failing some papers.

