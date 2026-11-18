Reports emerged on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that Baton Rouge rapper FullyGangJit had passed away in his early 20s

FullyGangJit built his music catalogue through projects including Product of the Trenches, FullyVille, Still Bleeding and Money & Murder

No family member had confirmed the news as of the time of the reports, with details surrounding his death remaining unclear

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Baton Rouge rapper FullyGangJit has reportedly died in his early 20s, sending shockwaves through hip-hop communities online.

Baton Rouge rapper FullyGangJit reportedly dies in his early 20s. Image credit: Daily Loud

Source: Twitter

Reports from Daily Loud and MyMixtapez, published on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, indicated that the young musician had passed away.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and no official statement had been released by the time of this report.

FullyGangJit's rise in Baton Rouge hip-hop

FullyGangJit was an emerging voice in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rap scene, steadily carving out a space for himself in a city with a deeply rooted hip-hop tradition.

The American artist released several projects over the course of his career, including 'Product of the Trenches', 'FullyVille', 'Still Bleeding', and others, each adding to a growing body of work that was beginning to attract attention beyond his local community.

His music resonated with listeners familiar with the Baton Rouge sound, and he was widely regarded as a young artist with significant potential in the competitive American hip-hop landscape.

The X post by Daily Lound announcing FullyGangJit's death is below.

Fans and community react to the news

As word of his reported passing spread across social media, users took to the comments to express grief and offer condolences to those closest to him.

@Byron Byrd wrote:

"Sending my condolences"

@Stacy Johnson wrote:

"Praying for his family!!!"

@Wesley Hawthorne wrote:

"Sending my Prayers and Condolences to the family. God give them strength"

@Charolette Mcguire wrote:

"Condolences and prayers for the family and friends 🙏🕊️🙏🕊️🙏🕊️"

Jamaican actor Ja'Toi reported dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jamaican actor Ja’Toi’s death, confirmed by his close friend Cer Collins in a Facebook tribute. The actor was known for his cameo in the 2001 film Baby Boy and his professional ties to director John Singleton.

Collins said their final exchange came on November 1, when Ja’Toi left him a voice message simply saying, “I Love You.” He remembered their conversations and friendship as he mourned the actor’s passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh