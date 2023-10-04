Black Sherif won the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

He pipped rappers like Aka, JHus, Ninho, Tasha & Tracie, Major Rd, Sampa The Great to win the award

A video has surfaced online shwoing the moment the 21-year-old walked on stage to receive his award

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has won his first-ever BET award.

Black Sherif won the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, October 3.

The 21-year-old won ahead of South Africa's Aka and K.O, UK's Central Cee and JHus, France's Gazo and Ninho, Brazil's Major Rd and Tasha &Tracie, and Zambia's Sampa The Great.

Black Sherif's his 1st BET award

A video has popped up showing Black Sherif walking on stage to receive his award after being announced the winner.

Being his first-ever BET award, Blacko had to be all-majestic on the stage as his Kwaku The Traveller played in the background.

