Multiple award-winning American musician and songwriter, Sza, has expressed interest in having dinner with Ghanaian artist and musician Joseph Awuah-Darko known in showbiz as Okuntakinte.

Sza invites Okuntakinte to dinner

Mr Awuah-Darko was overjoyed when he saw Sza's comment under one of his emotional videos about an ongoing project of him dining with his friends.

He shared her comment on his feed and was on the verge of tears as he reacted to the comment in a video.

In the comment, the celebrated American musician noted that she and everyone else loved and appreciated his vulnerability and energy.

"We all love and appreciate your vulnerability and energy❤️

The All The Stars crooner further stated that she would love to spend more time with him and officially made a request and invited him to her home for dinner.

"Grateful to experience you for as long as you'll stay with us. I live in La! Dinner at my house anytime 🫶."

Reactions to SZA inviting Okuntakinte for dinner

SZA's gesture melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to hail her.

Others also shared their views on Okuntakinte's project, while others advised him with candid words in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Okuntakinte's Instagram post:

_billionairemh said:

"Sister Pay It & GO! No Shade 😭 It’s SZA! 🤍."

theofficiallordcarter said:

"Dinner with sza🔥🔥🔥…hope this journey leads you to the light at the end d of the tunnel finally bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 we are here for it 🇬🇭 🙏🏾👍🏾."

caliemarie3 said:

"I will pay for your flight if I have to!!!!"

whereisirishdoing said:

"Oh my goshhh yes girl❤️ yeeess to all of thhiissss!!!"

morninglarke said:

"@sza you're amazing! Hope you two get to meet 🥰❤️."

rachaelspeaches said:

"Nah, you have to make this happen. It’s one opportunity in your life. Do it! ❤️."

Joseph Awuah-Darko and his art

American singer SZA invites Ghanaian artist Okuntakinte for dinner. Image Credit: @okuntakinte and @sza

Kwame Oboadie Dines with Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Kwame Oboadie was all smiles as he joined renowned actress Jackie Appiah for a meal at a fancy restaurant.

In the video, the two Ghanaian celebrities indulged in exquisite dishes served by professional chefs.

The clip sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if Kwame truly enjoyed the meal, given his well-known love for fufu.

