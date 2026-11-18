Daniel Kweku Offei, the son of the late Bernice Offei, has recounted the gospel singer's final moments before her tragic death

The bereaved son disclosed how he rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at 5:51 am after receiving an urgent call

Daniel also recalled an emotional moment during the identification of her mother, Bernice Offei's body at the funeral home

Daniel Kweku Offei, son of veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei, delivered a deeply emotional tribute at his mother's funeral service, sharing what he witnessed during her final moments at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Bernice Offei's son recounts the singer's final moments before her tragic death at UGMC. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Bernice Asare's son recounts her final moments

Speaking at the Legon Interdenominational Church on Saturday, 14 November 2026 as reported by TV3 Ghana, Daniel told mourners that the family had initially been reassured that Bernice was receiving care in the intensive care unit under medical supervision.

That sense of cautious calm was shattered when his phone rang at exactly 5:51 am, with someone on the other end urging him to bring his family to the hospital immediately, offering no explanation for the urgency.

Daniel said he wasted no time getting to UGMC, where he arrived to find his mother on a hospital bed as medical staff worked to revive her. His father, Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, arrived shortly afterwards.

A doctor eventually broke the news that there was nothing further that could be done for her.

The grief did not end there. At the hospital mortuary and later at Transitions funeral home, the family was asked to formally identify Bernice's body.

Daniel said he wept after the first identification. During a second viewing, however, something caught his attention: a faint smile on his mother's face, an image he said left a lasting and meaningful impression on him.

Bernice Offei's husband, Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, also paid tribute to his late wife, describing her death as the most difficult experience he had ever faced and the darkest chapter of his life.

The X post on Bernice Asare's son's account is below.

Bernice Asare dies after going missing

Bernice Offei passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 12 September 2026, at UGMC following a period of hospitalisation. Her death came weeks after she was reported missing in Accra on 1 September 2026.

Her family and authorities later confirmed she had been found safe, though she was taken to hospital on the same day she was located. The family has not publicly disclosed the cause of her death.

Following the funeral service at Legon, Bernice was laid to rest at a private burial, with the family choosing not to disclose the location of the cemetery.

UG CBAS mourns with Bernice Offei's husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana CBAS delegation’s condolence visit to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei after the death of his wife, gospel musician Bernice Offei.

Bernice was celebrated for songs including “Hold On” and “Life is so Short,” which touched listeners across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh