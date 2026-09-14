The College of Basic and Applied Sciences at the University of Ghana sent a delegation to commiserate with Professor Samuel Kwame Offei after his wife's death

Bernice Offei, a veteran Ghanaian gospel musician celebrated for songs including "Hold On" and "Life is so Short", died on September 11, 2026

CBAS Provost Professor Sandow Mark Yidana led the delegation to Prof Offei's residence on September 13, where members signed a book of condolences

The College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) of the University of Ghana has paid its respects to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei following the passing of his wife, Bernice Offei, a veteran Ghanaian gospel musician who died on September 11, 2026.

University of Ghana CBAS mourns with Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei after the death of his wife, Bernice Offei. Image credit: Braperucci, UG-CBAS

Source: Facebook

Bernice Offei was widely celebrated for her devotional music, with songs such as "Hold On" and "Life is so Short" earning her a loyal following across Ghana. Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from family, friends and fans who had been moved by her ministry over the years.

CBAS delegation visits bereaved family

Two days after her passing, on Sunday, September 13, 2026, a delegation from CBAS made a condolence visit to the Offei family home.

The group was led by the College's Provost, Professor Sandow Mark Yidana, and members of the delegation signed a book of condolences opened in Bernice Offei's memory.

Photographs released by the College showed delegation members gathered at Prof. Offei's residence in a show of solidarity with the bereaved family.

In a statement accompanying the images, CBAS paid tribute to the late musician, acknowledging that her songs had touched countless lives and would continue to resonate with many long after her passing.

The College extended its thoughts and prayers to Prof. Offei, his family and all those mourning the loss of the gospel artiste.

The Facebook post of UG-CBAS at Prof. Offei's residence is below.

Who Is Professor Samuel Kwame Offei?

Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei is a distinguished academic based at the Biotechnology Centre of the University of Ghana, where he serves as its Founding Director.

Over a career spanning several decades, he has held a number of senior positions at the university, including Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.

The condolence visit reflected the broader institutional support being offered to Prof. Offei as he mourns the loss of his wife, with CBAS joining the many individuals and groups who have expressed sympathy since Bernice Offei's death was announced.

Bernice Offei's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian gospel music legend Bernice Offei and the final Instagram post she shared before her death at 63. The report also examined her enduring musical legacy and the tributes that followed her passing.

Her birthday message, “LIFE IS SHORT,” has taken on deeper significance after her death. The post accompanied a snippet of her classic song “Life Is Short” and was shared months before she passed away.

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Source: YEN.com.gh