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Prof. Samuel K. Offei, the husband of Bernice Offei is a distinguished plant virologist and Professor of Biotechnology at the University of Ghana

The academic built his career over several decades, rising from Teaching Assistant to Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Ghana

Prof. Offei has authored 128 peer-reviewed scientific articles and four books, with research focused on crop virology and food security

The late Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei was married to Prof. Samuel K. Offei, a highly accomplished academic whose career at the University of Ghana has left a lasting mark on agricultural science and biotechnology in Africa.

Meet Samuel Kwame Offei, the husband of the late gospel icon Bernice Offei. Image credit: Braperucci Africa, Chris Atadika PHD

Source: Facebook

Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei holds the distinction of being the Founding Director of the Biotechnology Centre at the University of Ghana, where he also serves as a Professor of Biotechnology.

His scholarly work spans plant virology, crop improvement, disease resistance and food security across Ghana and the wider African continent.

Prof. Offei's academic background

His academic credentials are extensive. He earned a BSc (Hons) in Agriculture and Crop Science from the University of Ghana before completing an MPhil in Plant Virology at the University of London.

He later obtained a PhD in Molecular Plant Biology from Imperial College of Science and Technology, also at the University of London, and a diploma in Seed Pathology from the Royal University of Veterinary and Agricultural Science in Denmark.

Prof. Offei began his university career as a Teaching Assistant before being appointed Lecturer in the Department of Crop Science in 1987.

His progression through the institution was steady: Senior Lecturer in 1996, Associate Professor in 2004 and full Professor in 2006.

He served as Head of the Biotechnology Centre between 2005 and 2006 and then as Dean of the School of Agriculture from 2006 to 2011.

Prof. Offei's leadership roles and international contributions

From 2011 to 2014, Prof. Offei served as Provost of the College of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences before being appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana in August 2014, one of the most senior administrative positions at the institution.

His influence has extended beyond the university. He has collaborated with prominent international bodies including the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, USAID and the United Nations University.

According to his official University of Ghana profile, Prof. Offei has authored 128 peer-reviewed scientific articles, four books and numerous book chapters.

He has also supervised hundreds of students and received several scholarly awards throughout his career.

His current research interests remain centred on crop virology, disease resistance and food and nutrition security.

Prof. Offei's marriage to Bernice Offei

Unfortunately, the exact date of their marriage remains undisclosed.

However, Bernice Offei and Prof. Samuel Kwame Offei were married for several years and reportedly had two children together.

While Bernice built a name for herself through gospel music, her husband established a distinguished career as an academic and plant virologist at the University of Ghana.

Unfortunately, Bernice Offei was reported dead on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

5 iconic songs of Bernice Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bernice Offei’s decades-long career as one of Ghana’s most distinctive gospel singers. The article revisited five songs that defined her catalogue, including “Hold On” and “Life Is Short”.

Her 2007 album Life earned major recognition at the Ghana Music Awards, while songs such as “Hold On” continue to attract listeners on Apple Music.

These recordings remain a source of comfort and faith for generations of Ghanaian gospel audiences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh