A romantic video featuring Ghanaian dancer Afronita and an alleged partner identified as Neeja, who is Nigerian, surfaced on social media

The clip showed the two in matching red outfits sharing affectionate moments, sparking curiosity among fans about their relationship

Afronita had earlier announced on a TikTok Live that she was engaged and preparing to get married, without naming her partner

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Ghanaian dancer Afronita has set social media buzzing after a romantic video featuring her alleged partner, a Nigerian man identified as Neeja, began making the rounds online.

Afronita's alleged partner surfaces in a loved-up video with the Ghanaian dancer. Image credit: Afronita, Zion Felix

Source: Facebook

The footage captured the two in matching red outfits, visibly at ease with each other and sharing affectionate moments.

Their cosy interaction offered fans what many are calling their first real look at the person in the dancer's life.

Afronita's engagement announcement

The video's arrival comes on the heels of a TikTok Live session in which Afronita had already set tongues wagging.

During the broadcast, she disclosed that she was engaged and struggling to keep her emotions in check.

"Soon, I'm engaged. I need to hold in my excitement; I'm too excited," she told her followers, before adding, "I am getting married. In a bit."

Despite sharing the news, she deliberately kept the identity of her partner private and offered no specifics about wedding arrangements, leaving fans to speculate.

The Instagram video of Afronita and her alleged partner is below.

Afronit and alleged partner's video sparks reactions

Neeja's emergence in the romantic video has since filled that void, at least in the public imagination.

Many followers have drawn a connection between him and the engagement announcement, though Afronita has not publicly confirmed that Neeja is the man she was referring to on the livestream.

The video attracted a wave of reactions from fans who were clearly delighted by the display.

@jenkidscloset said:

"This is beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍"

@primal_shirtssuits wrote:

"🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️sweet love"

@yaaqueen25 reacted:

"Yie yie 🙌🙌🙌🙏❤️❤️❤️"

@bay.sango commented:

"The guy fine pass Afro. 😍"

Despite gifts Afronita dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite gifted Afronita and children from the AfroStar Kids Academy money after meeting them at Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi.

The group had just returned from performing at AshantiFest, and Afronita and the children smiled as they received the gift. The amount Despite gave them was not disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh