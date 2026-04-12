Osei Kwame Despite, popular Ghanaian businessman, gifted dancer Afronita some money when they met at the Prempeh International Airport

Afronita and some of the children from AfroStar Kids Academy were returning to Accra after performing at AshantiFest in Kumasi

Ghanaians who watched Osei Kwame Despite's encounter with Afronita and the children took to the comment section to share their thoughts

Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, met with dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Osei Kwame Despite gives Afronita and the children from the AfroStar Kids Academy a monetary gift at the airport. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Afronita and some of the children at the AfroStar Kids Academy travelled from Accra to Kumasi to perform at the ongoing AshantiFest ceremony.

In a TikTok video, the purpose of travel was confirmed by Afronita's mum as she spoke to Despite to tell him the reason they came to Kumasi.

Afronita's mum told, Despite that they had finished performing and returning to Accra.

Afronita joined them and greeted Osei Kwame Despite. The wealthy man then decided to gift Afronita and the children some money.

The businessman decided to give Afronita and the children some money. He took his men's handbag, counted some dollars and gave it to Afronita.

Afronita and the children were all smiles as they showed appreciation for the gift. It is not clear the amount Despite gave to Afronita; however, the video shows that he gave a good sum.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud Despite for giving Afronita money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @plus1tv on TikTok. Read them below:

Paula🤑 said:

"The children are very beautiful."

Okunupay3 the blood is pink 💖 wrote:

"Aawwww, there is no voice recording in this comment section 🤣🤣🤣please I want to talk 🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️."

⭐️Trippie jeff🦅🌟❄️ said:

"Money is talking."

@Mocash 📺 said:

"Almighty Allah will bless him 🙏."

Myzz Anita💎 wrote:

"Her mum is always pushing her, and that is very great 🙏God bless that woman 🙏🙏."

MOG🇬🇭❤️ said:

"When humility combines with generosity and respect, the result is a deeply admirable character—someone who uplifts others, builds trust, and earns genuine respect without demanding it."

Nyarko Ama Adepa wrote:

"Yieeeeeeeeeeeee Ayaaaaaaaaaaa as for me I tap into such blessings oooooo chiaaaaaa D for Dab3n 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

kookaileykotey435 said:

"God will bless this man always."

Worla wrote:

"Nita, I like your shining forehead."

YAWBARIMAH29 said:

"I’ve been trying very hard to count the money, but ei pass my eye top ..🧐."

Miss Samuella🩷🩷_ wrote:

"Honestly, Mama Nita, you are doing very well❤️❤️❤️."

NanaBaah@24 said:

"God has indeed blessed you."

Source: YEN.com.gh