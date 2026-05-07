Ghanaian pastor Rev Obofour shared his honest thoughts after finally meeting popular dancer Afronita at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s glamorous 60th birthday celebration

The outspoken pastor could not hide his admiration after sharing how Afronita and her mother approached him during the event

Rev Obofour’s comments about Afronita’s beauty, personality and humility have triggered reactions online, with many fans weighing in on the moment

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Ghanaian pastor Rev Obofour has shared his admiration for popular dancer Afronita after meeting her at businessman Dr Ofori Sarpong’s lavish 60th birthday celebration.

Obofour cannot keep calm as he shares his admiration for Afronita after meeting her in person at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s 60th birthday celebration.. Image credit: Rev Obofour, Avutor trends, Buffalo Trendz

Source: TikTok

The well-attended event brought together several influential personalities, celebrities and public figures from across Ghana, with many moments from the celebration going viral online.

However, one moment that caught attention was Rev Obofour speaking about Afronita during a TikTok live session after the event.

Rev Obofour praised Afronita's humility

According to the outspoken pastor, he was deeply impressed by the young dancer’s humility and respectful demeanour when they met face-to-face at the celebration.

Rev Obofour explained that Afronita and her mother personally approached him to greet him during the event, a gesture he said stood out to him.

Speaking during the live session, Rev Obofour praised the dancer for her beauty and character, saying her personality away from social media was even more admirable in real life.

Rev Obofour praised Afronita's beauty

“I met Afronita. Humbly, she and her mother came to greet me. When you see Afronita on camera, she doesn’t look as good as in person. The kid is very beautiful and so humble. God is paving the way for her because of her humbleness,” he said.

His comments have since sparked reactions online, especially among fans of the young dancer, many of whom agreed with his remarks about her calm personality and respectful behaviour.

Afronita has grown into one of Ghana’s most admired female dancers over the past few years.

Through her dance videos, stage performances and social media presence, she has built a strong fan base both in Ghana and beyond.

Despite her fame, many people close to her have often described her as respectful, disciplined and family-oriented.

The dancer’s close relationship with her mother has also been admired by fans online, as the two are often seen attending events together and supporting each other publicly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Rev Obofour’s praise has added to the growing admiration surrounding Afronita, especially at a time when many young entertainers are constantly under public scrutiny over their behaviour and lifestyle choices.

The interaction between the two personalities at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s birthday celebration has now become one of the talking points from the glamorous event, with social media users continuing to share clips and reactions from the pastor’s TikTok live session.

Celebrated Ghanaian dancer, Afronita graduates from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor's degree in Administration (Banking & Finance) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo credit: Afronitaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita graduated from the University of Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from the University of Ghana.

In a social media post to celebrate her milestone, Afronita showed her love for education and passion for dance.

Several people on social media congratulated the international dancer on her academic achievement and wished her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh