Afia Schwarzenegger Shares Concerning Health Issues Days After Her 63-Day Jail Sentence
- Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video revealing she is battling throat and jaw pain and has been spotted wearing a medical chin strap
- The Ghanaian media personality was recently sentenced to 63 days in prison by the Accra High Court for contempt of court in GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation case
- Despite her health struggles, Afia used the video to taunt critics mocking her sentence, giving them a two-week warning window to come after her online
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Afia Schwarzenegger has broken her silence on camera, revealing she is dealing with serious jaw and throat discomfort just days after an Accra High Court handed her a 63-day prison sentence for contempt of court on Monday, November 16, 2026.
The US-based Ghanaian media personality filmed the selfie-style clip indoors, seated close to the camera in what appeared to be a bedroom or hotel room, speaking in a casual, recovery vlog tone.
In recent public appearances, Afia had already drawn attention by showing up with a medical chin strap, and in the video she confirmed the reason: her jaw has been stitched, and she is currently in pain.
She said:
"I am ill, so everybody should say what they want. I am feeling pain in my throat and jaw. My jaw has been stitched."
Afia Schwarzenegger's health issues and sentencing
The US-based personality Afia's health update comes days after an Accra High Court in Ghana sentenced her to a jail term.
The court ruling stemmed from a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, with the Accra High Court finding her in contempt and sentencing her to 63 days behind bars.
The timing of the health revelation has fuelled significant online conversation, with many drawing a connection between the sentence and her current condition.
Rather than keeping a low profile, Afia used the video to address those mocking her online over the jail term.
She acknowledged the insults coming her way but told her critics they had a two-week window to take their shots while she recovers.
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The message was delivered with her trademark combative energy, even as she described the pain she is currently enduring in her throat and jaw.
The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger speaking about her health issues is below:
Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's health battle
Supporters flooded the comments with messages of goodwill following the post on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from fans on social media below:
@eb_forson wrote:
"Get well soon dear 😢."
@ohenebaokodiepapabi said:
"Let them say Afia whatever they want. You will bounce back soon with your full health❤️."
@joshaffel commented:
"You will be healed soon!! 🙌"
Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to 63-day jail sentence
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afia Schwarzenegger’s response to her 63-day prison sentence in Sammy Gyamfi’s defamation case, including her claim that she was never personally served with an injunction.
The comedienne questioned the legal basis for the contempt ruling and said she would not be silenced.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh