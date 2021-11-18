Nana Aba's baby daddy draws laughter on IG with his latest dressing (photo)
- Osebo the Zara man has once again caused a stir online with his wardrobe choice
- The stylist was seen dressed in antique fashion while posing behind a plush car
- Osebo has become noted for reviving the kilt kind of fashion in the country after it was introduced years ago
Popular fashionista and brand promoter Richard Brown famed as Osebo or the Zara man, has once again caused a stir online with his latest outfit which he wore.
In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Zara brand influencer and representative in Ghana, was seen wearing a vintage shirt over a pair of trousers.
He was seen posing behind a car that looked like a Mercedes Benz as he flaunted his high taste in fashion.
