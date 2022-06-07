A young man on Twitter has gone viral after sharing the number of coated peanuts in Nkatie Burger pack then and now

He bemoaned the number in the pack saying, "They have reduced the thing from 58 to 37 "

" The post has stirred up reactions among people, with many wailing over current economic hardships

The young man with the handle, @Quamefly bemoaned the number of coated peanuts which were in the pack of Nkatie Burger before and how much is present in the pack now.

Coated peanut and Ghana Cedis. Photo Source: Quamefly

Source: Twitter

Due to the current economic hardships in the country, many Ghanaians are taking to social media to express changes in their present lifestyle.

In the photo, he showed the pack of Nkatie Burger, and poured its content unto the table. He captioned the photo:

They have reduced the thing from 58 to 37

People react to photo portraying current economic hardship

@Abraham20700:

E no even reach 37 again o. Na wa o problem just be like burger peanut

@Cool_G_Awagu:

I can't even find it anymore, I spent a lot of money on this product back then.

@TAFELMUKOVIC:

Hardest tweet you will see in 2022

@Icesgh2:

Not Easy'

@Oladipupo2018:

No be lie

@JayFrimp:

I went to buy Snappy Snacks cos of this post.. istg i counted just 20 nuts. i even nut more than that weekly.. but that's not the point. 20 nuts wth??? and the air in it could pump my bike's tyre.

@trending_medic:

You fit connect nasal prongs to the air wey dey this burger and use it to stabilize someone with low oxygen levels.

@adabek_:

Una still dey chop burger hmmm una get money to waste sha

@1remendazero:

Omo, this stuff chop my money that year...Like I was addicted!!

