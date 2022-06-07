A Nigerian man recently got heartbroken and collapsed at a betting store after losing money

In a video, he was spotted lying on the floor helplessly and he couldn't say a word to people querying him about the incident

Someone said he usually acts like that at the betting store whenever he plays the game with N40,000 (about GHC760) and above

The video of a Nigerian man expressing his bitterness after losing money to betting has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on tiktok by @dejeysambo, the elderly man was seen lying on the floor and placing his hand on his chest.

Sambo claimed the man always creates a scene at the betting store whenever he plays games with N40,000 to N50,000.

According to Sambo, he would play the game and when it 'cuts', he would fake being unwell so he can escape from the store.

Sambo wrote:

"He always acts this way when he plays virtual about N40,000 to N50,000 in betking shop."

Peeps react

Reacting to the video, Osakpanmwanchris said:

"Is this playing aja no be ur mate if he win shey he dey do so self ?????"

Ochickzswuanajust noted:

"no the workers are not mad.. they are using juju it's happens every time here in my area and"

Essosugar said:

"Jesus this Same thing happen to me the guy game and played virtual game of 50 and ran when they got he he start to faint."

Destinyodogbo noted:

"Na me be this after I stake 200k for Arsenal to qualify for World Cup ."

Lemonpee4 stated:

"may una leave the man ooooooooo shey una dae craze ni why u go let am play reach that amount.......may we talk true "

Igboboy8 said:

"I just pity d man ,d tin be like spirit ,u go see tomorrow he go still play."

See the post below:

Young Man Spends Over GH¢1m Of Company Money On Sports Betting

A young man has been remanded by police for stealing over GH¢1 million from his company and losing all on sports betting.

Police said Nana Nhyira Agyapong confessed to placing the stolen money on sports bets at different times.

Mr Agyapong is alleged to have stolen GH¢1,285,034 from his company from September last year to March this year, and lost all on sports betting.

Source: YEN.com.gh